Dallas Pulse Hold off Atlanta Vibe in Five, Push Winning Streak to Seven

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release









Dallas Pulse pose after beating the Atlanta Vibe

(Dallas Pulse) Dallas Pulse pose after beating the Atlanta Vibe(Dallas Pulse)

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (15-5) leaned on its depth to secure a five-set win (26-28, 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 15-8) over the Atlanta Vibe (8-10) on Thursday night at Comerica Center, extending its winning streak to seven matches.

Outside hitter Mimi Colyer led all scorers with 32 points and 27 kills on a .375 clip, adding three aces, two blocks, one assist, and 10 digs for her fifth double-double of the season. Her 32 points are tied for the third-most in a match in Major League Volleyball history and mark the highest total in a match this season. Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz recorded 20 points behind 16 kills, adding four blocks, one assist, and 16 digs for a double-double. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox contributed 16 points with 12 kills, three blocks, one ace, one assist, and 10 digs for a double-double. Playing out of position at middle blocker, opposite Kelsie Payne, totaled 10 points with six kills on a .294 efficiency, six digs, four blocks, and one assist. Middle blocker Karson Bacon scored seven points, with four kills, three blocks, two digs, and an assist in her first start of the season. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson recorded her 16th double-double of the season with 49 assists and 22 digs.

Atlanta was led by outside hitter Pia Timmer, who finished with 18 points on 16 kills, two aces, and 11 digs for a double-double. Middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye added 14 points (10 kills, three blocks), while opposite Anna Dixon recorded 10 kills. Outside hitter Madolyn Isringhausen and opposite Aiko Jones posted seven kills each. Middle blockers Jackie Moore and Maggie Mendelson finished with five and four kills, respectively. Setter Averi Carlson totaled 48 assists and 22 digs for a double-double.

Despite losing middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk to injury in the opening set, Dallas built a 19-14 lead before Atlanta responded with a 5-0 run to tie the frame. The teams exchanged seven ties and multiple lead changes down the stretch before consecutive kills from Jones gave Atlanta the 1-0 advantage.

Dallas answered in the second, breaking a 7-7 tie and pulling away for a 25-19 win. The PULSE adjusted offensively, with Payne shifting to the middle and recording four of the team's five blocks in the frame.

Atlanta opened the third set with momentum and led 16-14 at the media break. After two ties and a lead change, a kill from Payne gave Dallas the edge at 18-17 and put Colyer at the service line, where she sparked a decisive run with two aces and two kills to push the PULSE ahead, 22-17. Dallas allowed just two more points before closing it out, 25-19.

The fourth set remained tight early before Dallas used a successful challenge to take an 18-16 lead and extend it to 24-19. Atlanta responded with an 8-1 run, capitalizing on a Dallas error to take the set and force a fifth.

In the deciding frame, Dallas controlled the tempo from the start, closing out a 15-8 win to secure the match.

The PULSE will face the Rise in Grand Rapids at 6 pm CT on April 3 for the fourth meeting this season. The match will stream on Victory+.

Tickets are available.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from March 27, 2026

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