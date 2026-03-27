Bre Kelley Added to 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Roster

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Valkyries middle blocker Bre Kelley has been named to play in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, scheduled for tomorrow, March 28, on CBS, at Addition Financial Arena. Kelley replaces Layne Van Buskirk of the Dallas Pulse, as Buskirk will miss the All-Star contest due to injury. The Orlando Valkyries will now have six representatives in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, the most of any team in Major League Volleyball.

Kelley will join Valkyries teammates Teodora Pušić and Charitie Luper on Team Meske following an impressive rookie campaign. Already making her mark in Orlando, Kelley ranks among the top ten in franchise history in career blocks with 18. A former standout at the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Major League Volleyball will host its second annual All-Star Match at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, with first serve at Noon ET on the CBS national broadcast network. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 27, 2026

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