Natalie Foster Added to MLV All-Star Roster

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Valkyries middle blocker Natalie Foster has been named to play in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, scheduled for Saturday, March 28 on CBS, at Addition Financial Arena. Foster replaces Lydia Martin of the Indy Ignite, as Martin will miss the All-Star contest due to injury.

Foster joins teammates Chompoo Guedpard and Kaz Brown on Team Launiere after another strong season where she leads the league in aces (41). Foster is the only player in Major League Volleyball history to achieve 100 career service aces. Foster's addition now brings Orlando to five All-Star selections.

Abby Walker of the Columbus Fury has also been added to the MLV All-Star Roster, replacing Blake Mohler of the Indy Ignite, due to injury. She will be part of the Team Meske roster after posting 22 blocks this season, with 72 kills and 97 total points.

Major League Volleyball will host its second annual All-Star Match at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, with first serve at Noon ET on the CBS national broadcast network. All-Star tickets are available via Ticketmaster and fans interested in tickets to the match - or any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them via links at the

MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 23, 2026

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