Valkyries Sweep San Diego Mojo, Improve to 9-9

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - After falling to Indy in three sets on Thursday, the Valkyries bounced back in a big way, sweeping the San Diego Mojo at home by set scores of 25-22, 25-21, 25-16, improving to 9-9 on the season.

After back-to-back matches hitting under .200 as a team, Orlando rebounded tonight, hitting .254, off big nights from Charitie Luper and Naya Shime, who each finished with 17 points. Orlando's offensive jump came from a shifted mindset. "I wanted them to play a little angry," head coach Amy Pauly stated". I wanted them to be more of the aggressors, and I believe we accomplished that tonight, especially defensively where I thought our effort was high from the jump. Having a high effort to get it done defensively is something we've harped on consistently and it can help us get going in times where we stall a little."

Orlando's offense returned to its high-flying self-tonight with everyone getting involved, including the middles, who had another productive night. Kaz Brown finished with four kills hitting .429, while Natalie Foster had three kills hitting .250. With Brittany Abercrombie and Hannah Maddux unavailable to play due to injury, others have stepped up when their number is called. The offensive pressure became too much for San Diego to overcome, and the defense made it difficult for San Diego to put the ball on the ground.

The Valkyries suffocated San Diego's offense in record breaking fashion. They recorded 70 digs as a team, breaking the most digs in a three-set match, which was done on March 29, 2024,when the Valkyries recorded 65 digs vs. Grand Rapids. The defensive energy was contagious on both sides of the net, leading to open net kills and holding San Diego to hit just .133, their second lowest hitting efficiency of the season. Kaz Brown and Naya Shime led the way with two blocks, with Charitie Luper, Chompoo Guedpard and Natalie Foster each recording one block.

With just ten matches left to go, Orlando is right in the thick of a playoff push. Sitting at 9-9 and currently in fourth place, the Valkyries would make the playoffs as the final seed if the playoffs started today. "Now it's go time," outside hitter Courtney Schwan said. "Even with all the ups and downs we've been through, we're in a position to really start to turn a corner and build off this. We know what we're capable of, and we've got to go out and prove it."

Orlando (9-9) will travel on the road to Atlanta to face the Atlanta Vibe (7-8) on Thursday, March 19 at 7:00 pm.

Notes:

Naya Shime and Charitie Luper each led the Valkyries with 17 points

The Valkyries set a new franchise record with 70 digs in a three-set match

Next Match:

Orlando Valkyries (8-9) vs Atlanta Vibe (7-8) | Thursday, March 19, 7:00 p.m. ET | Gas South Arena | ROKU Sports Channel |







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 14, 2026

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