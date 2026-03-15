Mojo Fall to Orlando Valkyries in Straight Sets

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The San Diego fell in three sets to the Orlando Valkyries, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16, on Saturday at Addition Financial.

Outside hitter Grace Loberg led the scoring effort for San Diego with 12 points on 10 kills and two blocks while adding six digs. Maya Tabron contributed six kills and a team high 13 digs, while setter Marlie Monserez recorded 28 assists and eight digs. Libero Shara Venegas added eight digs and an assist while reaching a historic milestone, recording her 1,000th career MLV dig to become just the second player in league history to achieve the mark and the first to do so with a single team.

Orlando took command early in the opening set, scoring the first point and building a 7-4 lead before maintaining the advantage throughout the frame. San Diego stayed within striking distance and pulled within one point at 22-21, but the Valkyries held on to secure the 25-22 set victory.

The Mojo opened set two with momentum, taking a 4-2 lead behind a Loberg block and a Taylor Sandbothe service ace. Orlando responded to tie the score at 6-6, and the teams traded points before the Valkyries moved ahead 14-13. The lead continued to shift until the home side found separation at 18-15 and later extended the margin to 23-18. A three-point run by San Diego narrowed the gap, but Orlando closed the set with consecutive kills for the 25-21 win.

San Diego again started strong in the third set with a 3-1 lead, but Orlando answered quickly to move ahead 4-3 and seized control of the frame. The Valkyries continued to build momentum and secured the sweep with a 25-16 decision.

With the loss, San Diego moved to 7-9 on the season while Orlando improved to 9-9.

The Mojo return to action on Saturday, March 21 when they face the Dallas Pulse on the road at Comerica Center. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 14, 2026

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