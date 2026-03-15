Omaha Supernovas Set U.S. Indoor Professional Volleyball Attendance Record

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









A record crowd wathches the Omaha Supernovas

(Omaha Supernovas) A record crowd wathches the Omaha Supernovas(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas continued to raise the global standard for professional volleyball and women's sports Saturday night, drawing a sellout crowd of 16,838 at the CHI Health Center to set a new U.S. attendance record for an indoor women's professional volleyball match against the Indy Ignite.

The mark surpassed the previous record of 13,486 set Jan. 10, 2025, when Omaha opened the season celebrating its inaugural Major League Volleyball (MLV) Championship.

The new milestone further solidifies Omaha and the Supernovas' place at the forefront of professional volleyball worldwide, continuing a trend that has seen the franchise consistently set new attendance benchmarks for the sport at the professional level.

Since unveiling itself as the Omaha Supernovas on July 20, 2023, the franchise has achieved unprecedented success in professional volleyball both in the United States and internationally. The Supernovas have led the world in professional volleyball attendance for the past two years and have drawn more than 382,000 fans to the CHI Health Center in fewer than three full seasons.

The Supernovas also now own the top 19 largest crowds in U.S. professional volleyball history with Saturday marking the 20th time in 36 home matches the franchise has drawn at least 10,000 fans.

"This moment reflects what happens when a community embraces a true major-league vision for professional volleyball," said Danny White, Owner and Founder of the Omaha Supernovas. "Omaha and NovasNation continue to show the world that this sport belongs on the biggest stages, and Major League Volleyball is helping deliver that vision. Monumental nights like this, when we impact the world stage, motivate our ownership to keep investing in this mission, because this isn't the pinnacle. It'sjust the beginning of what professional volleyball can become."

"What we're seeing in Omaha is exactly what Major League Volleyball was built to achieve," said Jaime Weston, Commissioner of Major League Volleyball. "The Supernovas and Novas Nation have created a true major league environment for our sport. It shows the demand for professional volleyball in the United States and reinforces Major League Volleyball as the platform leading the sport's next era."

"When you've spent as many years around volleyball as I have, nights like this carry special meaning," noted John Cook, Co-Owner and General Manager of the Omaha Supernovas. "I had the privilege of orchestrating the Nebraska stadium match that brought 92,003 people together, and moments like that show what this sport is capable of. Seeing that same passion now surrounding professional volleyball in Omaha speaks to how much the game continues to grow. It's a big reason I wanted to be part of this franchise's vision, and it underscores how critical the Supernovas and NovasNationare to the future of professional volleyball."

The Supernovas' reach now stretches across the country, with ticket buyers from more than 40 states and Season Ticket Members representing 16 states and over 200 U.S. ZIP codes. Across Nebraska, the Supernovas continue to solidify their place as the state's professional volleyball team, drawing fans from 180 communities statewide while remaining the only U.S. professional volleyball team with local and statewide television coverage of every home match. The franchise is also the only professional volleyball franchise anywhere in the world to operate a dedicated regional radio network reaching six states: Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Coloradoand South Dakota.

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