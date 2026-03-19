Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Dallas Pulse: March 21, 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Saturday, March 21, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. CT

Comerica Center | Frisco, Texas

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on KUSI and stream on Victory+.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Second Meeting of the Season: This marks the second matchup between the San Diego Mojo and the Dallas Pulse, and the first since their early-season meeting on Jan. 15 in Dallas. The Pulse claimed that contest in four sets during the third match of the season.

Early Season vs. Midseason Form: Both teams have evolved since their first meeting, with Dallas emerging as one of the league's top teams while San Diego has surged into contention behind its defensive consistency and balanced production.

Strength vs. Strength: The matchup features a contrast in identities, with Dallas bringing the league's top hitting efficiency into the match against a San Diego squad that leads MLV in digs per set and ranks second in opponent hitting efficiency.

Containing the Outside Attack: Slowing Dallas' high-powered outside duo will be a key for the Mojo, as San Diego looks to disrupt rhythm with its back-row defense and transition play.

Momentum vs. Opportunity: Dallas enters on a five-match winning streak, while San Diego looks to bounce back and gain ground in the standings, setting up a pivotal midseason matchup for both sides.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Continue Midseason Push: The San Diego Mojo enter their next contest at 7-9 following Sunday's road loss to the Orlando Valkyries. Despite the setback, San Diego remains in the thick of the league race after winning six of its previous eight matches, continuing a strong midseason stretch as it prepares for another road test.

Defense Driving Success: The San Diego Mojo continue to set the standard defensively, leading Major League Volleyball in digs per set (17.81), more than a full dig ahead of the Orlando Valkyries (16.73). The Mojo also rank second in the league in opponent hitting efficiency, limiting opponents to a .218 mark, reinforcing their identity as one of the league's most disruptive defensive teams.

Venegas Anchors the Defense: Libero Shara Venegas remains the cornerstone of San Diego's defensive effort. She leads the league in digs per set (3.90) and ranks third overall with 246 total digs. Venegas recently became just the second player in league history to reach 1,000 career digs and the first to do so with a single team. She has also been voted to the Major League Volleyball All-Star Match.

Monserez Driving the Offense: Setter Marlie Monserez continues to orchestrate the Mojo offense, ranking fourth in the league with 640 total assists and sixth in assists per set (10.00). She also contributes defensively with 196 total digs, ranking ninth, and sits 10th in digs per set (3.06). Monserez leads the league in hitting efficiency (40.6%) and ranks eighth in hitting percentage (43.6%) and was selected to the Major League Volleyball All-Star Match.

Loberg Leading the Charge: Grace Loberg remains one of the league's most productive all-around players. She ranks seventh in total points (215) and total digs (199), while also sitting ninth in points per set (3.47) and digs per set (3.21). Loberg has added 177 total kills, ranking 10th, along with 27 total blocks, tied for ninth, and 11 service aces, tied for eighth.

Grote's All-Around Impact: Middle blocker Marin Grote continues to provide versatility at the net and from the service line. She ranks tied for ninth in total blocks (27) and 10th in blocks per set (0.48), while also sitting tied for eighth in total service aces (11) and seventh in aces per set (0.20). Grote also ranks 10th in hitting efficiency (30.1%) and has been voted to the Major League Volleyball All-Star Match.

Front Row Efficiency: Middle blocker McKenna Vicini continues to anchor the front row, ranking ninth in the league in hitting efficiency (32.1%) and ninth in blocks per set (0.51), providing stability on both ends of the net.

DALLAS PULSE OUTLOOK

League Contender on a Roll: The Dallas Pulse enter the matchup second in the Major League Volleyball standings with a 13-5 record and bring a five-match winning streak, the longest in franchise history. Dallas' streak included three straight matches in sweeps during its run.

High-Powered Offense: The Pulse lead MLV in team hitting percentage (.274) and have eclipsed the .300 mark in seven matches this season, establishing themselves as the league's most efficient offensive unit.

All-Star Firepower: Dallas placed four players on the Major League Volleyball All-Star roster with Mimi Colyer, Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Natalia Valentin-Anderson and Layne Van Buskirk all earning honors, showcasing the team's depth and balance.

Colyer Leading the Way: Mimi Colyer, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLV Draft, leads the league in total points (327) and total kills (291), averaging 4.88 points and 4.34 kills per set.

Dynamic Duo Outside: Sofia Maldonado Diaz leads the league in points per set (5.06) and kills per set (4.44), combining with Colyer to form one of MLV's most productive offensive pairings.

Valentin-Anderson in Control: Natalia Valentin-Anderson leads the league with 817 assists and helped guide Dallas to three straight sweeps. She is the reigning MLV Player of the Week, part of back-to-back weekly honors for the Pulse along with Colyer.

Van Buskirk at the Net: Layne Van Buskirk is tied for the league in total blocks (41) and has helped anchor a Dallas front line that first in total blocks (180) and blocks per set (2.69).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 19, 2026

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