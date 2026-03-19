Dallas Pulse Extends Winning Streak to Five with 3-1 Win over Grand Rapids Rise

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Dallas PULSE (13-5) closed out a four-set win (25-21, 31-29, 23-25, 25-23) over the Grand Rapids Rise (6-11) at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night.

Dallas PULSE outside hitter Mimi Colyer recorded 24 kills on a .321 hitting percentage and added 16 digs for a double-double, leading all players in kills while notching a season-high 28 points. Outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz totaled 20 kills and 26 points, adding eight digs and leading the team with six blocks. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox finished with 12 kills and 15 digs for a double-double. Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk recorded seven kills. Libero Kylie Murr logged 20 digs and three assists, and outside hitter Caroline Meuth added an ace. Reigning MLV Player of the Week setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson notched her 13th double-double of the season with 54 assists and 23 digs, while also adding a kill.

For Grand Rapids Rise, outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine posted a double-double with 16 kills and 13 digs, while also adding two aces. Outside hitter Carli Snyder logged 13 kills and 12 digs for a double-double, and outside hitter Candela Alonso-Corcelles contributed seven kills. Middle blocker Alyssa Jensen registered six kills, while Berkeley Oblad and setter Camryn Turner added five kills apiece.

The PULSE turned a tightly contested opening set into a controlled finish late. With an 18-14 lead, the PULSE closed on a 7-3 run to claim the set, hitting .333 while holding the Rise to .156.

The Rise opened the second set with early momentum, building a 6-2 lead before the PULSE responded with a 5-1 run to even the score at 7-7. From there, the set turned into a back-and-forth battle, featuring several ties and lead changes. Grand Rapids regained the advantage late and moved in front 24-22, putting Dallas on the brink. Dallas responded behind Maldonado Diaz, who fueled the comeback with a series of timely kills and blocks during a decisive late stretch to regain the lead and extend the set. Dallas fought off multiple set points before ultimately securing a 31-29 win, with Maldonado Diaz anchoring the effort with four of the team's seven blocks in the frame.

Grand Rapids controlled the third set early, taking a 5-2 lead and extending it to 6-3 before the PULSE chipped away to keep it close. The PULSE battled back to tie the set several times, including at 17-17, but Grand Rapids responded and regained control down the stretch. A 6-2 run gave Grand Rapids a 23-19 advantage, its largest lead of the set. Dallas cut the deficit to 24-23, but a service error sealed the set for Grand Rapids, 25-23 - marking the Rise's first set win over Dallas this season.

Dallas trailed by no more than two points for much of the opening stretch of the final set before creating separation with a 12-11 lead. Following a successful challenge that overturned a Briggs-Romine kill for a block touch, the PULSE extended their advantage to 13-10 and maintained control. Grand Rapids rallied to even the score at 19-19, but Dallas responded with a 3-0 run to regain the lead, 22-19. The Fury remained within striking distance, cutting the deficit to 24-23, before Maldonado Diaz delivered a decisive kill to seal the 25-23 win and secure Dallas' fifth consecutive victory, marking the longest winning streak in franchise history.

The PULSE returns to Comerica Center on Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. CT to face the San Diego Mojo. Fans can watch the match on Victory+.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 19, 2026

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