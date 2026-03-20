Fury Rally Falls Short against the Ignite

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Columbus Fury tied the franchise record with 17 blocks but came up just short against the league-leading Indy Ignite in four sets, 17-25, 18-25, 25-19, 24-26, on Thursday at the Fishers Event Center.

The Fury's 17 blocks tied the franchise record, which was set earlier this season in the narrow loss to Omaha on January 10.

Megan Lush was tremendous throughout the match, finishing with 11 kills and hitting .385, to go along with six digs, a career-high tying five blocks and one ace.

"Megan (Lush) had a phenomenal night on the left side and Jaelyn (Hodge) came in and was highly efficient on the right, to give us some energy and life," said head coach Angel Perez. "We pride ourselves on our block defense and today again we were really solid. We just lost to the top team in the league, nothing to be ashamed of. We are going to keep working and try to figure out a way to come home with a win next time."

Jaelyn Hodge came off the bench and finished with seven kills and 14 digs, while Akasha Anderson and Raina Terry also had seven kills each. Regan Pittman-Nelson recorded six kills and Rachel Gomez added three kills and four blocks.

The Ignite came out strong and picked up a 25-17 first set win, hitting .275 and holding the Fury to a .121 hitting percentage. The teams were close early in the set, with Columbus trailing just 12-11 before Indy used a 5-1 run to pull away. Lush led the Fury with four kills on just seven swings in the opening set.

Columbus stepped up the front row defense in the second set, recording four blocks in the set but it was not enough for the Fury overcome the Ignite. Despite the improved blocking, the Ignite won the second set 25-18. The Fury kept it close, trailing just 18-17 in the set before Indy closed on a dominant 7-1 run.

The Fury bounced back in the third set and picked up a big 25-19 win to send the match to a fourth set. The teams were tied 17-all before the Fury rattled off six-straight points to take a 23-17 lead. Lush was outstanding tin the third set, posting three kills, three blocks and three digs. Columbus had seven total blocks in the third set and held Indy to a negative hitting percentage.

Columbus kept battling in the fourth set and nearly forced a winner-take-all fifth set, but the Indy Ignite closed out the match with a 26-24 win. Hodge had her biggest set of the match, finishing with four kills and eight digs.

Up Next

The Fury return home on Tuesday, March 24 to host the Orlando Valkyries at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 19, 2026

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