Orlando Signs Outside Hitter Adanna Rollins Schad

Published on March 11, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball Champions, announced the signing of Outside Hitter Adanna Rollins Schad to the active roster.

A native of Carrollton, Texas, Rollins Schad brings three seasons of international professional experience to Orlando. She made her professional debut in 2023 with Pinkin de Corozal in Puerto Rico before joining Changas de Naranjito for the 2023-2024 season. She later joined Akademia Sant'Anna Messina in Italy's Serie A2 for the 2024-25 season. Following her stint in Italy, she returned to Changas de Naranjito, continuing to build her professional career.

Rollins Schad began her collegiate career at the University of Minnesota in 2018, where she competed for three seasons with the Gophers before transferring to Penn State in 2021 and finishing her final collegiate season at the University of Kentucky in 2022.

During her collegiate career, Rollins Schad emerged as one of the nation's top outside hitters. At Minnesota, she made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2018, earning AVCA Honorable Mention All-American honors and a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. She continued to build on that success, receiving AVCA All-Region honors twice (2018, 2020) and earning All-Big Ten Second Team recognition in both seasons.

Rollins Schad transferred to Penn State in 2021, where she appeared in 32 matches, recording 287 kills and averaging 2.45 kills per set during her lone season with the Nittany Lions.

She concluded her collegiate career at Kentucky in 2022, earning All-SEC Team honors, AVCA Third-Team All-American recognition, and AVCA All-Southeast Region accolades. Rollins Schad played a key role in leading the Wildcats to an SEC regular-season championship, finishing the season with 320 kills in 87 sets, an average of 3.68 kills per set.

She will wear No. 28 with the Valkyries. As an additional roster move, the Valkyries waived setter Mac Podraza. The roster now stands at 15/16 active roster spots.







