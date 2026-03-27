Ignite Trio Ready to Soak in MLV All-Star Experience this Weekend

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The best of the best in Major League Volleyball are in Orlando for the AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match. That includes three Indy Ignite players who will play in the second annual gathering of the league's stars.

Libero Elena Scott, opposite hitter Azhani Tealer and setter Mia Tuaniga will represent the Indy franchise for the match airing live at noon ET Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Ignite middle blockers Lydia Martyn and Blake Mohler were also named to the all-star roster but will miss the match because of injuries.

Tealer, now a two-time All-Star, was one of four Ignite players who participated in the inaugural MLV All-Star Match a year ago when Indy hosted it at Fishers Event Center. She recalls the experience fondly and knows her teammates making their initial all-star appearances will come away with similar memories.

"I'm excited that the league's doing it again," Tealer said. "I think it's a really great showcase of the talent we have. It's fun to get to play next to people you've never played with before. This league is uber-talented, so getting to hit off the different setters and play next to different outsides will be a really great experience."

Tealer and Tuaniga will play for the team coached by Beth Launiere, who coached 36 seasons at the University of Utah before retiring in 2025. Tuaniga can't wait to soak it all in.

"I'm just excited to see what it's about," she said. "We get to play with other girls from the league, so I get to meet more girls and play with them. It's a good time for all of us to get together and see each other and keep growing the sport together for this All-Star game."

For Scott, the weekend offers a reunion with Dan Meske, who just completed his first season as head coach at the University of Louisville and will lead Team Meske in the All-Star Match. Meske was Louisville's associate head coach when Scott played there from 2021-24. Scott will also get to play again alongside a pair of other former Louisville standouts, outside hitters Sofia Maldonado Diaz of the Dallas Pulse and Charitie Luper from the Orlando Valkyries.

"I had so much fun playing for Dan," said Scott, who received the most votes of any MLV player in All-Star fan balloting. "Dan being my coach at Louisville for four years was such a cool experience, so him being able to coach me now in this All-Star game is like a full-circle moment. I have all good things to say for him. He's an incredible coach, incredible leader and also gets to know you as a person, too, which is super special.

"I get to play with a few of my old Louisville teammates," Scott added. "Being able to play with them again, it's like a 2024, 2023 reunion for us. And I get to play with girls that we're competing against every weekend. It's going to bring the league together and unite us, and it's just going to be filled with high-level volleyball that the fans, I think, will have a lot of fun with."

Knowing that full-season teammates Tealer and Tuaniga will be on the opposite side of the net for this match will spice up the action even more for Scott.

"I'm sure there'll be a lot of smack talk back and forth," she said with a laugh, "but it'll be just a fun game in general."

Tuaniga agreed, adding, "You might see some of us talking across the net to each other just for the funsies."

The first-place Ignite resume their season Saturday, April 4 when they visit Omaha. The match streams live on WTHR+ and the MLV YouTube channel at 4 p.m. ET. Indy's next home match is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, April 12 against the Atlanta Vibe. Tickets and more information are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 27, 2026

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