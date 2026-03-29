Ignite Bring the Fire to 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The second annual AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match provided a national spotlight showcasing just how competitive and exciting Major League Volleyball is. And the three Indy Ignite players involved were in the thick of the action.

The all-star match took place in front of more than 5,300 fans- a sellout capacity in the lower bowl of Addition Financial Arena, the home of the Orlando Valkyries. This gathering of MLV's top players represented another significant milestone for the sport, reflecting the continued rise in visibility for women's professional volleyball and the league.

Team Meske, which included Ignite libero Elena Scott on its roster, pulled off a dramatic comeback against Team Launiere, taking the match broadcast live on CBS in three sets, 24-25, 25-19, 25-22. Scott's team went on a 12-5 tear to close the decisive set, ending the match on a service ace from Atlanta outside hitter Leah Edmond in front of a thrilled crowd.

"It was a battle," said Scott, the top all-star vote-getter in fan balloting who totaled eight digs and an assist in the match. "I knew it was going to be good with the high power that we had on the teams, and we had so much fun. Each game was neck-and-neck full time and we gave the crowd what they wanted. As we got to 20-20 (in the final set), it got really high pressure and really fun. Ending on an ace is always super fun."

Team Launiere featured a pair of Ignite players, setter Mia Tuaniga and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer, and both played at peak performance. In just two sets, Tuaniga distributed a game-high 22 assists, completed a double-double with 11 digs, and added three kills and an ace.

"Man, it was so much fun!" the effervescent Tuaniga said afterward. "One of the biggest goals with this team was to stay healthy, to have fun and to win. We didn't win but the most important thing was staying healthy and having fun, and I think we did a really good job doing that."

Tealer, an all-star for the second straight year, racked up five of her six total kills in the second set, contributing three digs and a block in the match as well. She marveled at the continuing rise in caliber of play across the league that was exemplified in this all-star battle.

"Since the first year in the league, the level of play has just gone up and up and up," said Tealer, whose MLV career began in Orlando in 2024 before she joined the Ignite last season. "Not only players coming into the league, the players that have been playing here for the past three years are just getting better and better. It's a testament to the competition, the coaching and it's a really good thing for the sport, for the league. I'm excited to keep seeing it grow. It's really cool to play with players that just keep getting better every year and that's always happened."

The Ignite also had middle blockers Lydia Martyn and Blake Mohler named to the all-star team but both were sidelined with injuries. Martyn made the trip to Orlando anyway and enjoyed the experience as well.

"It was super fun just to get to know these girls are people too," Martyn said. "We're usually playing against them across the net, so to be with them on the same team is an awesome opportunity. We had a great time."

Indy returns to regular-season play next week, still leading MLV with a 15-4 record. The Ignite travel to Omaha for a match that streams live at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, April 4 on WTHR+ and the MLV YouTube channel. The next Ignite home match is April 12 against Atlanta. For tickets and information, visit IndyIgniteVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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