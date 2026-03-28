All-Stars Shine in Orlando

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







The stars were out at the Major League Volleyball All-Star Match, showcasing the elite talent from across this major league. In front of a national audience on CBS, the Team Meske All-Stars defeated the Team Launiere All-Stars, 2-1.

A total of 5,380 fans - a sellout capacity in the lower bowl that spilled into the upper sections - witnessed the second annual gathering of MLV's top players.

Beyond the on-court competition, the match represented a significant milestone for the sport. As Major League Volleyball enters the final weeks of its third season, the success of the All-Star event reflects the league's increasing national attention and the continued rise in visibility for women's professional volleyball.

"This event represents something much bigger than a single match," said head coach Dan Meske. "To see this level of talent, paired with this kind of atmosphere and fan support, really speaks to where the game is heading. It's exciting to be part of something that continues to grow and build momentum across the country. And just as important, college aged players now have a real opportunity to compete in the MLV and represent their home country on a professional stage."

The match followed a three-set format, with each set played to 25 points and no win by two points rule. Team Launiere and Team Meske opened the match with a tightly contested first set, exchanging points throughout before Team Launiere edged ahead late to claim a 25-24 win. Dallas rookie Mimi Colyer set the tone offensively for Team Launiere with six kills in the frame, while Paige Briggs-Romine added four. Team Meske countered with a balanced attack, led by Dallas Pulse's Sofia Maldonado Diaz with five kills and Orlando's Charitie Luper contributing four of her own.

Responding with urgency in the second set, Team Meske found its rhythm and created separation down the stretch to secure a 25-19 victory. Luper and Leah Edmond of the Atlanta Vibe powered the offense with five kills each, while the team's presence at the net became a defining factor, combining for seven blocks across the opening two sets.

Luper and Edmond led Team Meske with 10 points apiece, while Colyer delivered a standout performance for Team Launiere, pacing all players with 13 points to go along with two blocks and an ace.

A key factor throughout the match was the level of play from both teams' setters, who seamlessly distributed the offense and maintained tempo despite limited time together.

"I thought the setters on both sides did an excellent job managing the flow of the match," Meske added. "They created balance offensively and made it look like these groups had been playing together for much longer than they actually have."

Aside from the final score, the energy throughout Addition Financial Arena and the visible joy from both players and fans defined the event. All-Star Charitie Luper credited her performance to the experience itself and the opportunity to compete alongside both familiar and new teammates.

"It was such an incredible experience," said Luper. "Being able to play with former teammates while also learning from players I've never shared the court with was really special. Seeing different styles of play and just enjoying the moment made it so much fun. It's a great reminder of why we all love this game."

Overall, the match highlighted not only the elite individual talent across Major League Volleyball, but also the league's growing ability to bring players together on a national stage and deliver a high-quality, competitive product for fans.

Score By Set 1 2 3 Final

Team Launiere 25 19 22 1

Team Meske 24 25 25 2







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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