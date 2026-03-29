Supernovas Duo Nuneviller, Londot Deliver at 2026 MLV All-Star Match

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Omaha Supernovas' star pair of Brooke Nuneviller and Emily Londot shined in the 2026 MLV All-Star Match at Addition Financial Arena as Team Meskie defeated Team Launiere 2-1 in front of a national audience on CBS.

A total of 5,380 fans, a lower-bowl sellout that marked the arena's largest pro volleyball crowd, witnessed the second annual showcase of MLV's top players.

As part of the winning Team Meskie, Londot recorded six points on five kills and one block, adding four digs. The bulk of her production came in the second set, as the second-year opposite, selected by the Supernovas with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 MLV Draft, delivered four kills on a .300 hitting percentage along with all four of her digs. Nuneviller, who started the final two sets for Team Launiere, finished with five kills and six digs.

The match followed a three-set format, with each set played to 25 points and no win by two points rule. Team Launiere and Team Meske opened the match with a tightly contested first set, exchanging points throughout before Team Launiere edged ahead late to claim a 25-24 win. Dallas rookie Mimi Colyer set the tone offensively for Team Launiere with six kills in the frame, while Paige Briggs-Romine added four. Team Meske countered with a balanced attack, led by Dallas Pulse's Sofia Maldonado Diaz with five kills and Orlando's Charitie Luper contributing four of her own.

Responding with urgency in the second set, Team Meske found its rhythm and created separation down the stretch to secure a 25-19 victory. Luper and Leah Edmond of the Atlanta Vibe powered the offense with five kills each, while the team's presence at the net became a defining factor, combining for seven blocks across the opening two sets.

Luper and Edmond led Team Meske with 10 points apiece, while Colyer delivered a standout performance for Team Launiere, pacing all players with 13 points to go along with two blocks and an ace.

Sitting third in the MLV standings, the Supernovas return to action on Thursday, April 2, when they travel to face the Atlanta Vibe at 6 p.m. CDT. The match will be streamed on Roku Sports Channel and can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station 660 AM KCRO.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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