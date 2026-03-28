Fury Stars Shine at 2026 MLV All-Star Match

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - A trio of Columbus Fury stars took part in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena, with Raina Terry and Abby Walker picking up the win as part of Team Meske.

Walker had a tremendous match, recording three kills on just six swings, two blocks and two aces in her first All-Star match appearance. Terry finished with three kills, two digs and one ace, while making her All-Star debut as well.

Pittman-Nelson chipped in three kills, one block and one ace for Team Launiere. The three-year MLV veteran was also competing in her first All-Star match.

Team Launiere, led by Pittman-Nelson's two kills and one block, won the first set 25-24. Walker and Terry each had two kills and an ace for Team Meske but came up just short in the opening set.

With Walker still on the floor during the second set, Team Meske evened up the match with a 25-19 win. Walker contributed two blocks and a kill in the second set.

All three Fury stars were back on the floor in the final set, with Team Meske finishing off the match with a 25-22 win. Terry and Pittman-Nelson each contributed one kill for their teams in the final set.

Following the MLV All-Star Break, the Fury are back home for matches against the San Diego Mojo on Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. and the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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