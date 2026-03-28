Atlanta Vibe's Edmond, Jones Combine for Nine Kills in 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







Atlanta Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones combined for nine kills in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match Saturday in Orlando.

Edmond, who played for Team Meske, racked up eight kills, three digs, one ace, one assist and one block in a 2-1 winning effort. Edmond's ace was the match-winning point in the third and final set for Team Meske.

Jones, who started for Team Launiere, had one kill, one ace and one dig.

The Atlanta Vibe return to action for a pair of matches downtown at the Georgia State Convocation Center on April 2 and April 4.

2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Teams

Team Launiere

No. | Player | Team | Position | College(s)

15 | Aiko Jones | Atlanta Vibe | OPP | Louisville

21 | Regan Pittman-Nelson | Columbus Fury | MB | Minnesota

17 | Mimi Colyer | Dallas Pulse | OH | Wisconsin

13 | Paige Briggs-Romine | Grand Rapids Rise | OH | Western Kentucky

6 | Morgan Hentz | Grand Rapids Rise | L | Stanford

19 | Azhani Tealer | Indy Ignite | OPP | Kentucky

91 | Mia Tuaniga | Indy Ignite | S | USC

5 | Brooke Nuneviller | Omaha Supernovas | OH | Oregon

11 | Kaz Brown | Orlando Valkyries | MB | Kentucky

23 | Natalie Foster | Orlando Valkyries | MB | SMU

3 | Chompoo Guedpard | Orlando Valkyries | S | International

2 | Shara Venegas | San Diego Mojo | L | Universidad Metropolitana

Team Meske

No. | Player | Team | Position | College(s)

13 | Leah Edmond | Atlanta Vibe | OH | Kentucky

16 | Raina Terry | Columbus Fury | OPP | Illinois

26 | Abby Walker | Columbus Fury | MB | Cincinnati

2 | Sofia Maldonado Diaz | Dallas Pulse | OH | Louisville, Arizona

11 | Natalia Valentin-Anderson | Dallas Pulse | S | FIU

7 | Layne Van Buskirk | Dallas Pulse | MB | Pittsburgh

9 | Elena Scott | Indy Ignite | L | Louisville

27 | Emily Londot | Omaha Supernovas | OPP | Ohio State

1 | Charitie Luper | Orlando Valkyries | OH | Louisville

5 | Teodora Pusic | Orlando Valkyries | L | International

12 | Marin Grote | San Diego Mojo | MB | Washington

21 | Marlie Monserez | San Diego Mojo | S | Florida, UCLA







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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