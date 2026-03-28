Atlanta Vibe's Edmond, Jones Combine for Nine Kills in 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match
Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
Atlanta Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones combined for nine kills in the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match Saturday in Orlando.
Edmond, who played for Team Meske, racked up eight kills, three digs, one ace, one assist and one block in a 2-1 winning effort. Edmond's ace was the match-winning point in the third and final set for Team Meske.
Jones, who started for Team Launiere, had one kill, one ace and one dig.
The Atlanta Vibe return to action for a pair of matches downtown at the Georgia State Convocation Center on April 2 and April 4.
2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Teams
Team Launiere
No. | Player | Team | Position | College(s)
15 | Aiko Jones | Atlanta Vibe | OPP | Louisville
21 | Regan Pittman-Nelson | Columbus Fury | MB | Minnesota
17 | Mimi Colyer | Dallas Pulse | OH | Wisconsin
13 | Paige Briggs-Romine | Grand Rapids Rise | OH | Western Kentucky
6 | Morgan Hentz | Grand Rapids Rise | L | Stanford
19 | Azhani Tealer | Indy Ignite | OPP | Kentucky
91 | Mia Tuaniga | Indy Ignite | S | USC
5 | Brooke Nuneviller | Omaha Supernovas | OH | Oregon
11 | Kaz Brown | Orlando Valkyries | MB | Kentucky
23 | Natalie Foster | Orlando Valkyries | MB | SMU
3 | Chompoo Guedpard | Orlando Valkyries | S | International
2 | Shara Venegas | San Diego Mojo | L | Universidad Metropolitana
Team Meske
No. | Player | Team | Position | College(s)
13 | Leah Edmond | Atlanta Vibe | OH | Kentucky
16 | Raina Terry | Columbus Fury | OPP | Illinois
26 | Abby Walker | Columbus Fury | MB | Cincinnati
2 | Sofia Maldonado Diaz | Dallas Pulse | OH | Louisville, Arizona
11 | Natalia Valentin-Anderson | Dallas Pulse | S | FIU
7 | Layne Van Buskirk | Dallas Pulse | MB | Pittsburgh
9 | Elena Scott | Indy Ignite | L | Louisville
27 | Emily Londot | Omaha Supernovas | OPP | Ohio State
1 | Charitie Luper | Orlando Valkyries | OH | Louisville
5 | Teodora Pusic | Orlando Valkyries | L | International
12 | Marin Grote | San Diego Mojo | MB | Washington
21 | Marlie Monserez | San Diego Mojo | S | Florida, UCLA
Major League Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026
- Ignite Make Most of MLV All-Star Match Opportunity - Indy Ignite
- All-Stars Shine in Orlando - MLV
- Fury Stars Shine at 2026 MLV All-Star Match - Columbus Fury
- Hentz, Briggs-Romine Represent Rise in Second MLV All-Star Match - Grand Rapids Rise
- Atlanta Vibe's Edmond, Jones Combine for Nine Kills in 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match - Atlanta Vibe
- Ignite Ready to Soak in MLV All-Star Experience - Indy Ignite
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