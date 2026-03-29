San Diego Mojo All-Stars Shine as Team Meske Wins MLV Showcase

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The San Diego Mojo were well represented on the national stage Saturday, as Marlie Monserez, Marin Grote and Shara Venegas contributed across the board in the 2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Match at Addition Financial Arena.

Team Meske defeated Team Launiere, 2-1, in the league's second annual showcase, televised nationally on CBS. A total of 5,380 fans - a sellout crowd that filled the lower bowl and extended into the upper section - witnessed the second annual gathering of the league's top players.

Mojo setter Monserez orchestrated the offense for Team Meske with 12 assists and added six digs, keeping the squad in rhythm throughout the match. Middle blocker Grote was a force at the net, posting three kills on six swings for a .500 hitting percentage while also contributing one block, two digs and one assist. On the opposing side, libero Venegas made key defensive plays for Team Launiere, recording a dig and an assist.

After Team Launiere narrowly captured the opening set, 25-24, Team Meske bounced back with a 25-19 win in the second and closed out the match with a 25-22 victory in the deciding set. The All-Star format, featuring three sets played to 25 points with no win-by-two rule, emphasized fast-paced action, precise execution and offensive balance, showcasing the depth of talent across the league.

Beyond the final score, the event highlighted the continued growth of Major League Volleyball, bringing together top players from across the league in a nationally televised showcase.

For San Diego, the night reinforced the Mojo's presence among the league's elite, with contributions in all phases from its All-Star selections.

San Diego returns to action on Friday, April 3, with a road match against the Columbus Fury at 4 p.m. PT. The Mojo will then open a three-match homestand on Sunday, April 5, against the Dallas Pulse at 4 p.m. PT. Tickets for Mojo home matches are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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