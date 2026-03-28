Hentz, Briggs-Romine Represent Rise in Second MLV All-Star Match

Published on March 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise all-stars Morgan Hentz and Paige Briggs-Romine

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Zoey Barman) Grand Rapids Rise all-stars Morgan Hentz and Paige Briggs-Romine(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Zoey Barman)

ORLANDO - The biggest names in Major League Volleyball came together Saturday for the AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, with Team Launiere taking on Team Meske.

Grand Rapids Rise all-stars Morgan Hentz and Paige Briggs-Romine played for longtime University of Utah head coach Beth Launiere, as they fell to the team led by University of Louisville head coach Dan Meske. The league's in-season showcase returned for its second season, airing on CBS and Paramount+, with the Rise duo representing Grand Rapids among MLV's all-star selections.

Hentz, a two-time MLV Libero of the Year, and outside hitter Briggs-Romine both started and played the entire first set for Team Launiere alongside Indy Ignite setter Mia Tuaniga, middle blockers Aiko Jones of the Atlanta Vibe and Regan Pittman-Nelson of the Columbus Fury, and pin hitters Mimi Colyer of the Dallas Pulse and Natalie Foster of the Orlando Valkyries.

Team Launiere jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Briggs-Romine picked up her first kill to even the score at 7-7. Hentz was all over the floor, including a dig off her foot that even caught her by surprise as she covered her mouth in disbelief. She finished the set with three digs and three assists, including one to Briggs-Romine on a kill that gave Team Launiere an 18-15 lead.

Under special All-Star rules, the set was played to 25 points with only a one-point margin needed to win. Team Meske held a 24-22 lead but couldn't convert three set points. Team Launiere came from behind with three straight kills from Colyer, Briggs-Romine, and Jones to win 25-24.

Briggs-Romine had four kills on eight swings (.500) with four digs in the first set and stayed on the court for the second set, while Hentz handed over libero duties to San Diego Mojo defensive specialist Shara Venegas.

Team Meske controlled the second set, hitting .382 as a team and led by five kills each from Charitie Luper and Leah Edmond, plus four kills from Emily Londot. Despite two more kills and three digs from Briggs-Romine, Team Meske won the second set, 25-19.

Hentz subbed back in for the third and final set while Briggs-Romine was done for the afternoon with six kills (.333) and seven digs. Hentz collected two more digs and an assist in the third set to finish with five digs and four assists.

Tied 22-22 in the third set, Team Meske secured the exhibition match following a Launiere attack error, a block by Bre Kelley and an ace from Edmond.

Notes

Hentz and Briggs-Romine joined outside hitter Carli Snyder, middle blocker Marin Grote, and setter August Raskie as Rise players who have represented the franchise in the All-Star Match. Grote, now with the San Diego Mojo, played for Team Meske on Saturday, recording three kills (.500), two digs, a block, and an assist.

Three players reached double figures in points: Colyer (13), Edmond (10), and Luper (10).

The Rise return to action Friday, April 3, at home against the Dallas Pulse, with opening serve set for 7 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Highlights

TL 25 19 22 - 1

TM 24 25 25 - 2

Team Leaders

TL: Kills - Mimi Colyer 10, Paige Briggs-Romine 6, Azhani Tealer 6; Assists - Mia Tuaniga 22, Chompoo Guedpard 10, Morgan Hentz 4; Aces - Aiko Jones 1, Colyer 1, Tuaniga 1; Blocks - Colyer 2, Kaz Brown 1, Tealer 1, Regan Pittman-Nelson 1; Digs - Tuaniga 11, Briggs-Romine 7, Brooke Nuneviller 6.

TM: Kills - Charitie Luper 9, Leah Edmond 8, Sofia Maldonado Diaz 5, Emily Londot 5; Assists - Natalia Valentin-Anderson 17, Marlie Monserez 12; Aces - Abby Walker 2, Raina Terry 1, Edmond 1, Luper 1; Blocks - Maldonado Diaz 3, Bre Kelley 2, Walker 2; Digs - Elena Scott 8, Valentin-Anderson 8, Luper 6, Monserez 6.

A - 5,380

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Major League Volleyball Stories from March 28, 2026

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