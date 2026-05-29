Supernovas Return Largest Group in Franchise History; Kubik Headlines Newcomers

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas libero Allison Holder

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas libero Allison Holder(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas re-signed the largest returning group in franchise history and added former Nebraska Volleyball player Hayden Kubik during the second day of Major League Volleyball (MLV) free agency.

Ahead of the 2027 MLV season, which will see the fourth-year league expand to 12 teams, the Supernovas continued building their roster around a mix of young returning talent and proven veterans with championship experience. In addition to the seven players announced Wednesday, Omaha officially revealed eight more names for its 2027 roster:

*Returner

Emily Londot | Outside Hitter / Opposite*

Leyla Blackwell | Middle Blocker*

Norah (Sis) TeBrake | Outside Hitter*

Allison Holder | Libero*

Hayden Kubik | Outside Hitter

McKenna Vicini | Middle Blocker

Kjersti Strong | MIddle Blocker

Josie Vondran | Setter

Announced Wednesday

Merritt Beason | Opposite*

Kiara Reinhardt | Middle Blocker*

Kami Miner | Setter

Kimberly Drewniok | Opposite

Lena Stigrot | Outside Hitter

Nathalie Lemmens | Middle Blocker

Teodora Pušić | Libero

"I'm really pleased with the level of talent and character that we've been able to assemble for the 2027 season," said Supernovas head coach Chris McGown. "It's a reflection to the work of our front office, the quality of the Supernovas organization, and the passion of NovasNation that so many high-level athletes want to be part of what we're building here. The new signings have generated a lot of excitement, but I'm equally encouraged by our ability to retain some of the best players in the league from our previous group. I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to work with these athletes in the gym next season and to see what we're capable of accomplishing together."

Leading the group of returners is 2026 MLV All-Star Emily Londot, who emerged as one of the league's top opposites during her second professional season in 2026. Among league opposites, Londot ranked second in hitting percentage (.231), digs (181) and digs per set (2.23), while also finishing third in points (283) and kills (248), and fourth in both points per set (3.49) and kills per set (3.06). She also earned her second career MLV Player of the Week honor in March, becoming the third Supernovas player to receive the accolade multiple times.

One of two former Creighton Bluejays announced to return on Thursday, outside hitter Norah TeBrake re-signed with the Novas for her second season in Omaha. TeBrake appeared in 21 matches with one start and played 40 sets during the 2026 campaign, totaling 39 points on 32 kills, four blocks and three aces, while adding 26 digs and one assist. The Papillion native recorded a double-double in her best outing of the season during Omaha's five-set loss to Orlando on Feb. 18, finishing with 11 kills, 10 digs and a career-best two aces.

Fellow Creighton alum and libero Allison Holder also returns to Omaha for her third season with the Supernovas. Holder primarily served as the team's backup libero while also contributing as a defensive specialist and serving substitute. She appeared in 41 sets with one start and finished the 2026 season with 37 digs and four assists.

Rounding out Thursday's announced returners was middle blocker and former Nebraska standout Leyla Blackwell. After signing with Omaha following her rookie professional season in San Diego, Blackwell appeared in six matches, including two starts, across 14 sets. She totaled 32 points on 25 kills, six blocks and one ace while posting a .396 hitting percentage on 53 attacks. Blackwell was playing some of the best volleyball of her career before suffering a season-ending injury during Omaha's sweep at Orlando on April 16. The 6-foot-4 California native produced the best professional outing of her career against Grand Rapids on April 10, recording 10 kills on a .444 hitting percentage with two blocks.

Another former Cornhusker joined the Supernovas in outside hitter Hayden Kubik. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLV Draft spent her rookie season with the San Diego Mojo, appearing in 25 sets and totaling 58 points on 55 kills, two blocks, one ace, 37 digs and four assists. The Iowa native played at Nebraska during her first two collegiate seasons from 2022-23 before transferring to Tennessee, where she earned AVCA All-South Region honors during her senior season.

Kubik was joined in Omaha by former San Diego teammate McKenna Vicini. The middle blocker, who previously spent time with the Vegas Thrill and Atlanta Vibe, posted a .289 hitting percentage in 149 attacks while totaling 52 kills, 21 blocks and three aces for 76 points (1.58 points per set) during the 2026 season. Vicini delivered one of her best performances of the year against the Supernovas on Feb. 22 in San Diego, recording season highs in both points (13) and kills (10) while hitting .429 with three blocks and two digs in a five-set victory. Vicini spent five collegiate seasons at Stanford, helping the Cardinal win a national championship in 2019.

Kjersti Strong completed the group of middle blockers joining the Supernovas. The 6-foot-3 Pennsylvania native spent her first professional season in France with powerhouse Volley Mulhouse. Strong became an impact player off the bench during the postseason as Mulhouse captured the French League, French Cup and French Supercup titles. She appeared in 82 sets and totaled 166 points (2.02 points per set) on 100 kills, 37 blocks and 29 aces while hitting .387 for the season.

Strong split her collegiate career between BYU, Saint Mary's (Calif.) and Snow College.

Omaha rounded out the day with the signing of American setter Josie Vondran, who returns to the United States after three professional seasons overseas. The Ohio native spent the past two seasons with Volley Düdingen in Switzerland after previously competing in Spain with Voley Cajasol. Vondran played her fifth and final collegiate season at LSU, helping lead the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament while operating in a 6-2 system. Prior to LSU, she also spent time at Ohio State and Dayton.

With its 2027 roster continuing to take shape, the Omaha Supernovas will return to the court in January at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. Information on 2027 season tickets will be announced soon with more available through the Supernovas ticketing page.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from May 28, 2026

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