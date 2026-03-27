Mojo Stars Ready to Shine on All-Star Stage in Orlando

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo fans will have plenty to watch when the 2026 Major League Volleyball All-Star Match takes center stage, with libero Shara Venegas, setter Marlie Monserez and middle blocker Marin Grote set to shine Saturday, March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. First serve is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT, with the league's brightest stars featured live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Venegas will represent Team Launiere, while Monserez and Grote team up on Team Meske, giving Mojo fans playmakers on both sides of the net in the league's marquee midseason showcase.

The trio stands out among the league's elite, earning their spots through a blend of fan voting, player input and league selection. More than 12,000 votes were cast, setting a league record and underscoring the growing excitement around the event.

Guided by veteran coaches Dan Meske and Beth Launiere, the two All-Star squads will bring together the league's top talent for a high-energy, nationally televised showcase.

A steady force in the back row, Venegas secures her second consecutive All-Star nod while continuing to rank among the league's best defensively. She is fourth in the league in total digs with 271 and second in digs per set at 3.82, serving as the backbone of San Diego's defense all season.

Monserez steps into her first All-Star appearance in the midst of a historic season. The dynamic setter ranks fourth in the league in total assists with 712 and fifth in assists per set at 9.89, while also sitting fifth in hitting percentage at .445 and leading the league in hitting efficiency at .418. She has added 222 digs, ranking seventh in the league, and is 10th in digs per set at 3.08. With 14 double-doubles, Monserez has set the Mojo single-season and career record, highlighting her all-around impact. She is also six assists shy of 2,500 for her MLV career and would become the second player to reach the milestone.

At the net, Grote continues her rise as one of the league's top middle blockers, earning her second straight All-Star selection. She is tied for 10th in the league with 30 blocks and ranks 10th in blocks per set at 0.47, with her 30 blocks marking the seventh-most in a season in franchise history. Grote has also totaled 11 service aces, tied for the fifth-most in a season in team history..

What: Major League Volleyball All-Star Match

When: Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m. PT

Where: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida

Watch: CBS, Paramount+







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 27, 2026

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