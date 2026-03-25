Game Preview: Omaha Supernovas at San Diego Mojo: March 25, 2026

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







MATCHUP STORYLINES

Final Chance to Even Series: Wednesday's contest marks the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the San Diego Mojo and Omaha Supernovas. The Mojo look to even the season series after earning a five-set victory in the most recent matchup on Feb. 22 at Viejas Arena.

Home-Court Edge for San Diego: While Omaha holds a 7-5 advantage in the all-time series, the Mojo have protected their home floor in the matchup, going 4-1 all-time against the Supernovas in San Diego.

Opportunity to Reset Momentum: San Diego enters aiming to snap a three-match skid and regain momentum, returning home where it has posted a 5-3 record this season.

Test Against Road-Tested Opponent: Omaha brings a strong 6-3 road record into the match, presenting a challenge for the Mojo as they look to defend their home court.

Critical Late-Season Positioning: With the playoff race tightening, the Mojo remain within reach of a postseason spot and have an opportunity to gain ground in the standings in the final regular-season meeting between the teams.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Look to Respond at Home: The San Diego Mojo enter their next match at 7-10 following Saturday's four-set road loss to the Dallas Pulse. Despite the setback, the Mojo showed resilience with a third-set surge behind rookie Allison Jacobs and will look to carry that momentum into their return home, where they play for the first time since March 7.

Defense Sets the Standard: San Diego leads Major League Volleyball with 17.48 digs per set, ahead of Grand Rapids (16.91), and ranks second in total digs with 1,188 through 68 sets. The Mojo also sit third in opponent hitting efficiency, limiting teams to a .223 mark, reinforcing their identity as one of the league's most disruptive defensive units.

Venegas Anchors Back Row: Libero Shara Venegas continues to lead the league in digs per set (3.79) while ranking fourth overall with 254 total digs. Her consistency remains the backbone of the Mojo defense.

Monserez Orchestrating Offense: Monserez ranks fourth in the league with 667 total assists and sixth in assists per set (9.81), while also contributing 211 digs (8th) and 3.10 digs per set (10th). She ranks eighth in hitting percentage (43.8%) and leads the league in hitting efficiency (41.0%).

Loberg's All-Around Production: Grace Loberg ranks eighth in total points (219) and ninth in points per set (3.42), while also sitting 10th in total kills (181) and kills per set (2.83). She has added 206 digs (10th; 3.22 per set), 27 blocks (tied for 10th) and 11 service aces (tied for eighth).

Grote Impacts at the Net and Service Line: Marin Grote ranks tied for 10th in total blocks (27) and tied for eighth in total service aces (11), while also sitting eighth in aces per set (0.18), providing value on both ends.

Vicini Stabilizing the Front Row: McKenna Vicini ranks 10th in hitting efficiency (31.2%) and ninth in blocks per set (0.48), continuing to anchor the Mojo front row.

Jacobs Provides Spark: Rookie outside hitter Allison Jacobs delivered a breakout performance against Dallas, recording career highs with 11 points and nine kills, including seven in the third set alone. Her emergence adds another dynamic option to the Mojo attack as the team continues its midseason push.

OMAHA SUPERNOVAS OUTLOOK

Supernovas Surge Into Matchup: Omaha enters Wednesday's contest riding a three-match winning streak, rebounding from a midseason skid to climb above .500. The Supernovas have regained momentum with wins over Columbus, Indy and Grand Rapids, positioning themselves firmly in the top half of the league standings.

Tight Playoff Race: Omaha currently sits third in the eight-team standings but remains in a tightly contested playoff race. The Supernovas hold a narrow edge over both Orlando and Atlanta for a top-four spot, with the final month of the regular season intensifying the postseason push.

Londot Leading the Way: Opposite hitter Emily Londot has emerged as one of the league's top performers, recently earning Major League Volleyball Player of the Week honors. She leads all opposites in total points (208) and kills (183), while ranking among the top three at the position in both points and kills per set. Londot has also been impactful defensively, leading all opposites in total digs (139) and ranking second in digs per set (2.31).

Parsons Providing Firepower: Outside hitter Sarah Parsons has elevated her play in an expanded role, producing at an elite level when in the starting lineup. She is averaging 4.42 points, 3.79 kills and 2.79 digs per set in her starts and has delivered multiple high-impact performances during Omaha's recent stretch, including a 21-point outing against Indy.

All-Star Representation: Omaha will be represented at the 2026 MLV All-Star Match by Brooke Nuneviller and Emily Londot. Nuneviller earns her second consecutive selection, while Londot becomes the first homegrown draft pick in franchise history to earn All-Star honors.

Defense and Ball Control: Libero Elena Oglivie has strengthened the back row since joining the lineup, highlighted by a 20-dig performance in a three-set match, a franchise record. Her presence has helped stabilize Omaha's defense during its recent winning streak.

Leao Anchors the Block: Middle blocker Janice Leao has played a key role in Omaha's turnaround at the net. Since returning to the starting lineup, she has anchored the block, including a franchise-record eight-block performance, and has been a consistent force during the team's three-match surge.

Game 18: Omaha Supernovas (10-9) at San Diego Mojo (7-10)

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

PROMOTION: Kids T-Shirt

The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a Mojo All About that Ace t-shirt.

Tickets

Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on YouTube.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Isabelle Bakken (analyst) will be on the call.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 25, 2026

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