Mitchell & Sandler Announced as New Owners of Columbus Fury

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







Major League Volleyball and the Columbus Fury are proud to announce that the married co-owners, Andrea Mitchell and Andy Sandler, have acquired the Columbus Fury. This transaction marks a powerful new chapter for professional volleyball in Central Ohio and signals continued national growth for Major League Volleyball.

Andrea is a nationally recognized financial services attorney and managing partner of Mitchell Sandler PLLC, one of the nation's leading majority women-owned and women-managed financial services law firms. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Dave Inc., a publicly traded financial technology company. Andy is an entrepreneur and lawyer. He is part of the new ownership group of the Tampa Bay Rays and owns the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, and Lexington Legends minor league baseball teams. He co-founded the Mitchell Sandler law firm with Andrea and leads Temerity Capital Partners, which owns and operates financial services compliance technology and professional services companies.

As the only active professional women's sports franchise in Ohio, the Columbus Fury represents both a cultural pillar and an economic driver for the region. Under Andrea and Andy's leadership, the organization is poised to build on that foundation through professionalized operations, strategic recruitment of elite global talent, and expanded partnerships throughout the community.

"When I think about leading the Columbus Fury, I start with purpose," said Andrea. "Like any great organization, success begins with a clear sense of 'why.' For me, that means using this platform to advance women's professional sports, to put the health and wellness of our players first, and to ensure the long-term sustainability of volleyball in America. Our vision is to make the Fury a permanent and respected fixture in professional sports-a team that stands for excellence, inclusion, and the power of women leading at every level."

Established in 2023 as a founding member of Major League Volleyball, the Columbus Fury has rapidly become a cornerstone of women's athletics in Ohio. Backed by strong civic leadership and support from the Mayor's office, the franchise continues to build momentum both on and off the court. Central to that growth is a defining purpose: elevating the visibility, fandom, and respect for women's professional volleyball to secure its place as a permanent fixture in American sports.

"The future of women's sports in our city is bright, and today it was made even brighter by the addition of Andrea Mitchell as the new owner of the Columbus Fury," said First Lady Shannon Ginther alongside Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. "As we continue building on the vision of becoming the nation's capital for women's sports, Andrea's arrival signals that momentum is not just growing; it's igniting! Andrea embodies the mission of IgniteHER, and we are excited to support her as she inspires the next generation and helps shape a bold, winning future for our Fury and for our city."

Columbus is a volleyball city that loves the sport, from youth and club programs with the Ohio Valley Region and USA Volleyball to NCAA Championships and Major League Volleyball. Our community is thankful to the league as well as the City of Columbus and Franklin County for their support of the Fury," said Columbus Sports Commission CEO and President Linda Logan. "We're excited to welcome Andy Sandler and Andrea Mitchell to the Columbus sports family."

"Andrea and Andy bring a powerful blend of business leadership, strategic investment expertise, and a deep commitment to empowering women in sport," said Jaime Weston, Commissioner of Major League Volleyball. "As the only professional women's sports team in Ohio, they understand the competitive and commercial potential of this league. Their vision reflects the Fury's next phase of growth, elevating the game and strong community connection."

With new ownership in place, the Columbus Fury are positioned to build on their early success and expand their impact both on and off the court. The organization is expected to continue exploring key partnerships, including its relationship with Nationwide Arena, as part of its long-term growth strategy.







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