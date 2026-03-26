Rise Rally for 3-1 Win to Upset League-Leading Indy

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise react after winning an important point

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise react after winning an important point(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Facing the league-leading Indy Ignite, who entered the contest with a 15-3 record for the best start through 18 matches in league history, the Grand Rapids Rise came from behind for a four-set win Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena by set scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17.

Indy had dropped just 20 sets all season prior to the match but surrendered three straight to the Rise, who controlled play behind a balanced offense and disciplined defense. Grand Rapids held the Ignite to a .194 hitting percentage while producing a .286 mark offensively and finishing with a 10-6 edge in blocks.

The Rise offense featured a three-pronged attack led by outside hitter Carli Snyder (14 kills, .355), opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh (14 kills, .353), and 2026 MLV All-Star outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine (12 kills, .222). Setter Camryn Turner tied her season high with 48 assists while adding seven digs, a kill, and a block.

Inneh sparked the early momentum, recording three kills among the Rise's first four points as Grand Rapids jumped ahead 4-1. Fast starts became a theme, with the Rise building early advantages of 7-3 in the second set, 10-3 in the third, and 10-2 in the fourth.

The opening set remained tight up to 15-15 before Indy used a decisive 5-0 run to seize control. An ace from Cara Cresse, a block by Azhani Tealer, and a Rise service error sealed the frame, 25-19. Indy outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh totaled four of her eight kills in the set.

The 1-0 deficit presented a significant challenge for Grand Rapids, which entered the night 6-26 all-time when dropping the opening set (4-8 at home).

The Rise responded immediately in the second. Multiple blocks from Snyder and aggressive short serving by Briggs-Romine disrupted Indy's rhythm, as the Rise built an 11-5 advantage. The Ignite rallied to even the score at 21-21, and the teams remained tied at 23-23 before Inneh delivered her 10th kill of the match. An ensuing Indy attack error - confirmed after a video review showed no Rise block touch - closed the set and evened the match at one set apiece.

Playing without All-Star middle blocker Lydia Martyn, Indy also made a lineup adjustment entering the third set, rotating All-Star setter Mia Tuaniga out in favor of Ainise Havili.

In the third frame, the Rise carried a 10-3 lead to 16-10 by the second media timeout before Indy trimmed the margin to three, 17-14. Briggs-Romine answered with an off-speed kill down the line to push the lead back to five, 21-16, and forced an Ignite timeout. Snyder followed with her team-leading 13th ace of the season and later finished the set with a kill, giving Grand Rapids a 2-1 match lead. The Rise hit a match-best .469 in the third set.

The Rise momentum carried into the fourth. An ace from Inneh and another from Briggs-Romine helped Grand Rapids establish an 8-2 advantage by the first media timeout. The Rise offense stayed efficient throughout the frame, with four players recording multiple kills and hitting above .350 - three eclipsing .600. Indy's offense stalled to a .133 hitting percentage while managing just 12 digs and two blocks defensively as Grand Rapids closed out the victory.

A match-point kill by middle blocker Alyssa Jensen secured the seventh Rise victory of the season. Jensen finished with six kills on a .385 hitting percentage and four blocks, helping Grand Rapids record at least two blocks in every set.

Jensen's four blocks increased her team-leading total to 39 on the season. Having only played five sets and recording no blocks through the team's first seven matches, Jensen is now tied for the third-most blocks in the league, while her 0.93 blocks per set leads the MLV.

Notes

The Ignite have now lost two of their last three matches following an eight-match winning streak. The Mojo, Omaha Supernovas (twice), and Rise remain the only teams to defeat Indy this season.

Rise All-Star libero Morgan Hentz led the team with 19 digs, accounting for 35.2% of Grand Rapids' 54 total digs.

Middle blocker Berkeley Oblad made her fourth consecutive start, finishing with eight kills (.200), two blocks, and two digs.

Grand Rapids improved to 2-1 at home against Indy in franchise history.

Photo Gallery

Highlights

Postmatch Interviews

GR 19 25 25 25 - 3

IND 25 23 19 17 - 1

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Elizabet Inneh 14, Carli Snyder 14, Paige Briggs-Romine 12; Assists - Camryn Turner 48, Morgan Hentz 3; Aces - Inneh 2, Snyder 1, Briggs-Romine 1; Blocks - Alyssa Jensen 4, Snyder 3, Berkeley Oblad 2; Digs - Hentz 19, Briggs-Romine 9, Inneh 8, Snyder 8.

IND: Kills - Taylor Landfair 11, Azhani Tealer 11, Leketor Member-Meneh 8; Assists - Ainise Havili 35, Mia Tuaniga 8, Elena Scott 2; Aces - Cara Cresse 2, Landfair 1, Tealer 1, Tuaniga 1; Blocks - Cresse 3; Digs - Scott 14, Havili 11, Member-Meneh 7.

A - 2,860

Record / Next Match

AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match / Sat., March 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Noon

Grand Rapids: 7-12 / Fri., April 3 vs. Dallas Pulse, 7 p.m.

Indy: 15-4 / Sat., April 4 at Omaha Supernovas, 4 p.m. EDT

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Major League Volleyball Stories from March 25, 2026

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