Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Dallas Thursday

Published on March 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe are back on the road Thursday to face the Dallas Pulse.

Atlanta is coming off a 3-0 sweep victory over the Orlando Valkyries on March 19. The Pulse lead the season series, 3-0, with the Vibe to this point.

The Vibe (8-9) and Pulse (14-5) share several familiarities. Atlanta rookie Averi Carlson and Dallas' Celia Cullen both played Setter for the SMU Mustangs. Atlanta Setter Shannon Shields and Dallas Outside Hitter Geli Cyr were teammates at Arizona State University in 2021 and 2022.

The Vibe meet the Pulse March 26 at 8 PM ET. The match will be streamed on the Roku Channel.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 25, 2026

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