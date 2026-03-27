Rise Hawaiian Glow Party Set for April 3

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Friday, April 3, 2026 vs. Dallas Pulse

Hawaiian Glow Party presented by Meijer

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Hawaiian Glow Party presented by Meijer: Light up the night at our Hawaiian Glow Party, where island vibes meet neon energy. Fans can score bright LED glow sticks to keep the party going!

Giveaway: Fans in attendance will receive an LED glow stick.

Family 4-Pack: Create unforgettable memories at every weekend home match! Packages start at just $88 and include four tickets plus a $50 food & beverage voucher, everything you need for a great night together. Presented by Celsius. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2026 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/seasontickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 27, 2026

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