Rise Lose Narrow First Set, Omaha Takes Match in Three

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise battle the Omaha Supernovas

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Bonnie Ryan/Omaha Supernovas) Grand Rapids Rise battle the Omaha Supernovas(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Bonnie Ryan/Omaha Supernovas)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In a match that turned on a razor-thin opening set, the Grand Rapids Rise fended off four set points and held one of their own before ultimately falling, 29-27. The Omaha Supernovas rode that early momentum to a straight-sets sweep at the CHI Health Center on Friday night, closing it out with 25-17 wins in each of the final two frames.

Omaha avenged its Feb. 14 road loss in Grand Rapids, earning its third straight win to move back above the .500 mark at 10-9. The Rise dropped their second consecutive match, falling to 6-12 overall with 10 regular-season matches remaining.

The Supernovas held a narrow edge across most statistical categories, finishing with more kills (64-63), assists (43-37), digs (64-63) and aces (1-0), while posting a .262 hitting percentage compared to Grand Rapids' .123. Both teams recorded 10 blocks.

The opening set, played in front of 9,448 spectators, ultimately shaped the outcome of the match. Grand Rapids briefly took a 20-18 lead following a block from team captain Carli Snyder after a lengthy rally. Omaha responded with a block from setter Sydney Hilley and a Rise attack error to earn its first set points, but Grand Rapids erased a 24-22 deficit behind a setter dump and a solo block from Camryn Turner.

Snyder continued to deliver in the late stages, accounting for the next three Rise points with timely kills - two to erase set points and another to give Grand Rapids a 27-26 lead. Omaha responded by scoring the final three points of the set, with kills from Brooke Nuneviller and Kiara Reinhardt followed by a Rise attack error to close it out, 29-27.

Snyder had eight of her 12 kills in the first set. Grand Rapids totaled 19 kills, four blocks and 30 digs in the opening frame but were unable to capitalize. The Rise are 7-15 in sets decided by the minimum of two points this season.

Omaha's offense was led by opposite hitter Emily Londot, who recorded a match-high 17 kills on 36 attempts with just two errors for a .417 hitting percentage. She added 15 digs and a block, finishing with six kills through the first two sets and five in the third.

Brooke Nuneviller was the only other Supernovas player to reach double-digit kills with 10 while adding eight digs. Sarah Parsons picked up 11 points on nine kills and two blocks.

Omaha created separation midway through the second and third sets, pulling away to claim both by identical 25-17 scores. Grand Rapids mounted a late push in the third behind middle blocker Alyssa Jensen, who finished with seven kills and four blocks. It marked her seventh match this season with at least three blocks. Opposite hitter Elizabet Inneh also contributed three blocks.

The loss marked the fifth time this season the Rise have been swept. Entering the match, each of Grand Rapids' previous five contests had gone four sets.

Notes

*Former Rise libero Elena Oglivie tallied a match-high 20 digs for Omaha, while her counterpart Morgan Hentz finished with nine digs and five assists for Grand Rapids. *Paige Briggs-Romine recorded her 12th double-double of the season and 22nd of her Rise career with 10 kills and 15 digs. Turner also posted a double-double with 30 assists and 12 digs. *The Supernovas now hold a 2-1 season series lead over the Rise. The teams will meet for their final regular-season matchup on April 10 in Omaha, with first serve recently moved back an hour to 9 p.m. EDT.

GR 27 17 17 - 0

OMA. 29 25 25 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Carli Snyder 12, Paige Briggs-Romine 10, Alyssa Jensen 7; Assists - Camryn Turner 30, Morgan Hentz 5; Aces - none; Blocks - Jensen 4, Elizabet Inneh 3; Digs - Briggs-Romine 15, Turner 12, Hentz 9.

OMA: Kills - Emily Londot 17, Brooke Nuneviller 10, Sarah Parsons 9; Assists - Sydney Hilley 40; Aces - Brooke Mosher 1; Blocks - Janice Leao 4, Kiara Reinhardt 2, Parsons 2; Digs - Elena Oglivie 20, Londot 15, Parsons 12.

A - 9,448

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 6-12 / Wed., March 25 vs. Indy Ignite, 7 p.m.

Omaha: 10-9 / Wed., March 25 at San Diego Mojo, 10 p.m. EDT

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Major League Volleyball Stories from March 20, 2026

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