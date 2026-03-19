Rise Fall in Four Despite Jensen's Eight-Block Night, Pulse Stretch Win Streak to Five

Published on March 18, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine (left) and middle blocker Alyssa Jensen

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine (left) and middle blocker Alyssa Jensen(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In their first trip to Grand Rapids, the Dallas Pulse continued their winning ways Wednesday night, defeating the Rise in four sets at Van Andel Arena for their fifth straight victory. The Pulse prevailed by set scores of 25-17, 31-29, 23-25, 25-23.

Rise middle blocker Alyssa Jensen delivered a standout performance at the net, recording a career-high eight blocks - one shy of the franchise record held by Ali Bastianelli, who had nine rejections in two separate matches last season against the Indy Ignite.

While the Rise won both of those contests, Jensen's eight blocks weren't enough Wednesday in front of a supportive crowd of 4,922 - the second-largest home attendance this season.

Grand Rapids and Dallas traded blows early in the opening set, with Jensen tying the score at 11-11 with her third ace of the season. The Pulse responded by building a 16-13 lead at the media timeout and closed the set on a 9-4 run. Dallas hit .333 in the frame, powered by five kills apiece from Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Mimi Colyer, the top pick in the 2025 MLV Draft.

The Rise jumped out quickly in the second set, opening on a kill from rookie Candela Alonso-Corcelles and building a 5-1 lead before Dallas regrouped to even the score at 7-7. The Pulse later took an 18-15 edge, but Grand Rapids surged back, reclaiming a 21-20 lead after a momentum-swinging block from Jensen capped one of the longest rallies of the match.

The second set then turned into a marathon. Dallas erased two Rise set points at 24-22, and Grand Rapids continued to press with additional chances at 26-25, 27-26, 28-27, and 29-28. Each time, the Pulse answered. Dallas ultimately closed the set with back-to-back points on a net violation followed by a block from Maldonado Diaz to secure a 31-29 win and extend its set-winning streak to 11.

Through the first two frames, Colyer (17 points) and Maldonado Diaz (16 points) combined for 33 of Dallas' 48 points.

With the Pulse on the brink of a fourth straight sweep, Grand Rapids answered in the third set by holding Dallas to a .133 hitting percentage behind four more blocks from Jensen. Dallas did fight off multiple set points before handing the Rise a 25-23 win on a service error.

The fourth set remained tight throughout. A fortunate ace off the top of the net from recently announced 2026 MLV All-Star Paige Briggs-Romine and timely kills from Carli Snyder helped keep Grand Rapids within striking distance, and Jensen's sixth kill tied the score at 19-19.

Dallas answered with key plays down the stretch, including Colyer's career-high tying 24th kill, a block from 6-foot-7 Tristan Savage, and another kill from Kaylee Cox to build a 23-20 lead.

Briggs-Romine delivered three crunch time kills to keep the Rise alive, but the Pulse sealed the match with a service error and Maldonado Diaz's 20th kill, closing out the set 25-23.

Grand Rapids totaled 73 digs through the first three sets but managed just five in the fourth. Rise libero and second MLV All-Star Morgan Hentz tied Dallas setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson with a match-high 23 digs. It marked Hentz's fifth 20-plus dig performance this season and third with the Rise.

Notes

Dallas held the advantage in kills (65-54), blocks (14-11), and hitting percentage (.222 to .159). Grand Rapids led in aces (3-1), with two from Briggs-Romine and one from Jensen.

The Pulse improved to 8-1 on the road this season, the best mark in the league.

Rise setter Camryn Turner finished with 44 assists, 18 digs, and five kills (.273), narrowly approaching what would have been the first triple-double in franchise history.

Briggs-Romine recorded her 11th double-double of the season with 16 kills and 13 digs, while her 50 attack attempts were the most by a Rise player this season since Snyder set a team record with 72 swings on Feb. 12.

GR 17 29 25 23 - 1

DAL 25 31 23 25 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Paige Briggs-Romine 16, Carli Snyder 13, Candela Alonso-Corcelles 7; Assists - Camryn Turner 44, Morgan Hentz 6, Alyssa Jensen 3; Aces - Briggs-Romine 2, Jensen 1; Blocks - Jensen 8, Briggs-Romine 1, Turner 1, Alonso-Corcelles 1; Digs - Hentz 23, Turner 18, Briggs-Romine 13, Snyder 12.

DAL: Kills - Mimi Colyer 24, Sofia Maldonado Diaz 20, Kaylee Cox 12; Assists - Natalia Valentin-Anderson 54, Kylie Murr 3, Cox 2; Aces - Caroline Meuth 1; Blocks - Maldonado Diaz 6, Colyer 4, Tristin Savage 2; Digs - Valentin-Anderson 23, Murr 20, Colyer 16.

A - 4,922

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 6-11 / Fri., March 20 at Omaha Supernovas, 8 p.m. EDT

Dallas: 13-5 / Sat., March 21 vs. San Diego Mojo, 8 p.m. EDT

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Major League Volleyball Stories from March 18, 2026

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