AdventHealth to Serve as Title Sponsor for 2026 MLV All-Star Match

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







Major League Volleyball (MLV) is proud to announce AdventHealth, nationally recognized for clinical excellence and whole-person care, as the title sponsor and official health care provider of the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, set to take place in Orlando. The premier midseason showcase will air nationally on CBS and stream on Paramount+, bringing the league's brightest stars to a national audience on Saturday, March 28 at Noon ET at Addition Financial Arena.

The 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match will feature the league's top athletes competing in a high-energy, nationally televised event that celebrates the growth, talent, and momentum of professional women's volleyball. With Orlando serving as host city, the match will spotlight not only elite competition, but also the community partnerships and shared values that continue to elevate the league.

"Sports bring people together and help young athletes grow in body, mind and spirit," said Sharon Line Clary, senior vice president of community impact and partnership engagement for AdventHealth. "The success of the Orlando Valkyries has sparked new excitement for volleyball across Central Florida, opening the door for more young people to get involved. Through partnerships with organizations like Top Select, Winter Park Volleyball Club and Game Point, we're helping more than 2,500 youth athletes build confidence, teamwork and leadership through sport."

As the official health care provider of the Orlando Valkyries since the franchise's inaugural 2024 season, AdventHealth has played an integral role in supporting athlete health, performance, and recovery. Through access to leading physicians, advanced sports medicine expertise, injury prevention programs, rehabilitation services, and comprehensive wellness resources, AdventHealth has helped ensure that Valkyries players compete at their highest level throughout the season.

"As volleyball continues to grow across Central Florida, it's exciting to see athletes developing from youth and club programs all the way to the professional level with teams like the Orlando Valkyries," said Dr. Nikki Wilson, sports medicine physician at Rothman Orthopaedics. "Through the partnership between AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics, athletes have access to advanced sports medicine expertise, injury prevention programs and comprehensive care that supports their health, performance and long-term success in the sport."

Expanding this partnership to include the 2026 All-Star Match reflects a shared commitment between Major League Volleyball and AdventHealth to prioritize athlete care at the highest standard. From pregame preparation to post-match recovery, AdventHealth's presence reinforces the league's dedication to supporting its athletes with world-class medical resources and performance innovation.

Beyond the court, the partnership underscores AdventHealth's continued investment in women's sports and its mission to serve communities through health, wellness, and leadership. Sponsoring the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match demonstrates a commitment not only to elite athletes from around the world, but also to the advancement and visibility of professional women's volleyball on a national stage.







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