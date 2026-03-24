Supernovas Aim to Extend Win Streak at San Diego Before MLV All-Star Match

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will play their final match of March on Wednesday, aiming for a fourth consecutive win as they travel to face the San Diego Mojo at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 9 p.m. CDT.

The match will be streamed live on the MLV YouTube channel and can be heard globally on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

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Match Details vs. San Diego

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (10-9) at San Diego Mojo (7-10)

When: Wednesday, March 25 at 9 p.m. CDT

Where: Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif.

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Omaha leads 2-1, Fourth of four meetings, two of two at Viejas Arena

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 7-5 (Feb. 22, 2026, last matchup, 3-2 San Diego); San Diego leads 4-1 at Viejas Arena

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Supernovas Latest

The Novas have found their stride following the franchise's longest dry spell, carrying a three-match winning streak into Wednesday's contest against San Diego. After sweeping the Columbus Fury on March 10 and topping the league-leading Indy Ignite in front of a U.S. professional volleyball record crowd of 16,838 on March 14 in Omaha, the Supernovas continued their surge with a win over Grand Rapids last Friday at the CHI Health Center.

After dropping a four-set match to the Rise on March 7, the Supernovas responded with a dominant performance to secure their fourth sweep of the season and move above .500, becoming the third team in MLV to do so. Facing her former team for the second time since the Feb. 13 trade, libero Elena Oglivie recorded 20 digs, setting a franchise record for most digs in a three-set match.

Opposite hitter Emily Londot also delivered a standout performance, finishing with a match-high 18 points on 17 kills while hitting a career-best .417. She added a season-high 15 digs and one block. Londot and outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller will represent the Supernovas at the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match this Saturday in Orlando on CBS and Paramount+.

Playoff Push

The pressure grows for all MLV teams as the season closes in on the final month of regular season play. Boosted by three-straight victories, the Supernovas rank third in the eight-team standings, but are just one game ahead of both Orlando and Atlanta for one of the top four playoff positions.

San Diego remains firmly in the playoff race as well, sitting one match behind Orlando for the final postseason spot while holding matches in hand.

Scouting San Diego

While the Supernovas enter Wednesday on a winning streak, the Mojo come in on a three-match skid. After winning six of seven matches from Feb. 6 to March 1 to reach .500, San Diego has gone 1-3 in March, including four-set losses to Atlanta and Dallas and a sweep by Orlando.

Despite recent struggles, the Mojo have been strong at home, posting a 5-3 record at Viejas Arena. San Diego is one of three MLV teams with a winning home record, and its .625 home winning percentage ranks second in the league.

The Mojo will have three representatives in the 2026 MLV All-Star Match in Orlando on Saturday, March 28: middle blocker Marin Grote, libero Shara Venegas and setter Marlie Monserez.

Grote ranks fourth among MLV middle blockers with 147 points and seventh with 2.45 points per set. She is third in total kills (109) and is hitting .289 on 280 attacks. Venegas continues to anchor the defense, leading the league with 3.79 digs per set while helping San Diego pace MLV in that category. Monserez, a two-time All-League selection in Atlanta, is averaging 9.81 assists and 3.10 digs per set in her first season with the Mojo.

Outside hitter Grace Loberg leads San Diego with 219 points and 3.42 points per set, both ranking among the league's top 10. Second-year pro Maya Tabron has emerged as a key contributor, averaging 2.98 points, 2.67 kills and 2.94 digs per set.

Opposite Morgan Lewis has also been effective in limited opportunities, particularly against Omaha. The former Oregon standout has recorded 35 of her 66 points this season against the Supernovas, along with 31 of her 51 digs.

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DOMINANCE REWARDED: LONDOT NAMED MLV PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Omaha Supernovas opposite Emily Londot was selected as the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week on Tuesday, March 24, capping a weekend that saw the former No. 10 overall pick of the 2025 MLV Draft dominate for the Novas' third straight win.

In her first match since being named an MLV All-Star, Londot spearheaded the Supernovas sweep of the Grand Rapids Rise last Friday, March 20, at the CHI Health Center behind her match-leading 18 points and 17 kills on a career best .417 hitting percentage. She also delivered one of her strongest defensive performances as a professional, totaling a season-high 15 digs and one block. The double-double marked her fifth of the season and second in as many matches.

The Utica, Ohio native earned her second career MLV Player of the Week honor after first receiving the recognition on March 11, 2025, in her rookie season. She becomes just the fourth opposite in league history to win the award and sixth different Supernovas player to be honored, joining Sarah Parsons (2026), Brooke Nuneviller (2024), Sydney Hilley (2024), Natalia Valentín-Anderson (2024, 2025) and Bethania De La Cruz (2024).

She also joined Valentín-Anderson as one of just two Supernovas players to earn the accolode more than once.

Among MLV opposites, Londot ranks first in total points (208) and kills (183). She is third in both points per set (3.41) and kills per set (3.00).

She also leads all opposites in total digs (139), ranks second in digs per set (2.31), is tied for third in blocks (20) and fifth in hitting percentage (.237), all while leading the position in total attack attempts.

THE PARSONS POWER SURGE

Veteran outside hitter Sarah Parsons has started in 10 of her 17 match appearances this season and has played like one of the top attackers in MLV when penciled into the starting lineup. The former AVCA Player of the Year averages 4.42 points, 3.79 kills and 2.79 digs per set in her 10 starts. If you only counted those, she would rank inside the top five in points and kills per set.

Her firepower has been on display over her last four matches, putting down a match-high 15 kills and team-leading 19 digs versus Grand Rapids on March 7.

She followed up by tallying her fifth double-double of the season with an 18-kill, 12-dig outing that also included a block and season-high .441 hitting percentage. Her 18 kills set a Supernovas three-set record for most terminations in a match, surpassing Parsons' previous record of 17 kills against San Diego in the season opener on Jan. 8.

Parsons registered a match-high 21 points to help the Supernovas outlast the league-leading Indy Ignite in a five-set battle on March 14. She logged 19 kills and two blocks with four digs across the five sets. She then added nine kills, two blocks and 12 digs in the Novas' third straight win with a sweep of Grand Rapids on March 20.

*Stats are from Parsons' 38 sets in her 10 starts this season

Category Total Per Set League Rank

Points 168 4.42 4th

Kills 144 3.79 4th

Hitting % 417 Attacks 0.252 -

Service Aces 5 0.13 -

Blocks 19 0.50 -

Digs 106 2.79 -

NUNEVILLER, LONDOT NAMED ALL-STARS

The Supernovas will be represented by outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller and opposite Emily Londot at the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match on Saturday, March 28, in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena. First set is set for 11 a.m. CDT on CBS and Paramount+.

Nuneviller earned her second consecutive MLV All-Star selection and is one of eight repeat honorees. She is also one of three players to return to the All-Star Match after winning a major league award last season, being named the MLV Outside Hitter of the Year.

Londot becomes the first homegrown All-Star in Supernovas history after being drafted by the Novas with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 MLV Draft.

She is one of four players on this year's roster to earn All-Star honors with the team that drafted her, joining Indy's Elena Scott, Columbus attacker Raina Terry and Dallas No. 1 overall pick Mimi Colyer.

The Supernovas now have five MLV All-Star honors in franchise history as the 2026 pair join Nuneviller, Camila Gómez and Kaitlyn Hord, who were 2025 selections.

LEAO IGNITES NOVAS BLOCK

Third-year pro middle blocker Janice Leao has spearheaded the resurgence of the Supernovas' block since re-entering the starting lineup on March 10 at Columbus.

Leao has helped Omaha to three straight wins, including snapping a franchise-long six-match losing streak with a sweep of Columbus. She recorded six kills on eight swings (.620) with one block in that match.

That performance set the stage for the best outing of her MLV career, as she set a franchise record with eight blocks while adding five kills on a .357 hitting percentage, tying a career high with 14 points.

The Miami (Fla.) product put up one of 13 matches in MLV history with eight or more blocks, and just the third such performance this season. Leao now accounts for two of those 13 outings.

She previously recorded eight blocks and tied a career-high 14 points as a member of the Fury against the Novas on April 25 last season.

Leao has also proven to be a late-season standout in her MLV career. Seven of her top nine point-producing matches have come in March or later, including five in April alone.

Blocks Player Opponent Date

11 Lydia Martyn (IND) Columbus Jan. 17, 2026

10 Ali Bastianelli (SD) Grand Rapids May 4, 2024

9 Ali Bastianelli (GR) Indy April 19, 2025

9 Ali Bastianelli (GR) Indy April 12, 2025

8 Alyssa Jensen (GR) Dallas March 18, 2026

8 Janice Leao Indy March 14, 2026

8 Azhani Tealer (IND) San Diego April 27, 2025

8 Janice Leao (COL) Omaha April 25, 2025

8 Ronika Stone (SD) Omaha April 12, 2025

8 Azhani Tealer (IND) San Diego Jan. 24, 2025

8 Layne Van Buskirk (VG) Omaha Jan. 17, 2025

8 Azhani Tealer (ORL) Vegas May 1, 2024

8 Molly McCage (VG) Omaha Feb. 7, 2025







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 24, 2026

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