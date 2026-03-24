Kate Greenberg Named Team President for MLV DC

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

MLV DC News Release







All United Sports and Entertainment has named Kate Greenberg as Team President for MLV DC, the organization's new Major League Volleyball franchise that will begin play in 2027. Greenberg will oversee all aspects of the club's commercial, operational, and community-facing functions as the team builds toward its inaugural season.

The hire comes alongside the formal launch of Major League Volleyball DC, adding a fourth professional women's sports franchise to the Washington market.

"Washington, D.C. doesn't just follow movements, it leads them," said Kate Greenberg, Team President, MLV DC. "I have spent much of my career in our city building fanbases and engaging the community to play an active role in the wide-ranging impact of professional sports. The opportunity with MLV DC is genuinely unlike anything that has existed in this market with a sport that's female-led. We are straight to work and invite all of the DMV to take flight with us from the start."

Greenberg brings extensive experience in sports business operations, with a career defined by building organizations and forging deep connections between teams and the communities they serve. Her appointment signals the ambition All United is bringing to the project as it begins one of the most consequential sports launches the District has seen in a generation.

Washington is already home to three celebrated professional women's sports franchises. The Washington Mystics are WNBA champions. The Washington Spirit are one of the most competitive clubs in the National Women's Soccer League. DC Power FC is expanding the game across the region. Major League Volleyball DC now joins this esteemed company in celebrating the growth of women's pro sports.

"We believe in the power of sport to inspire and build community," said Jason Levien, Owner, All United Sports and Entertainment. "Washington has already proven it will show up for women's sports from day one. MLV DC gives this city the chance to be part of something historic in a sport that is thriving and has an incredible growth trajectory in front of it. We are honored to be part of that, and we are proud that Kate Greenberg is going to lead us."

Major League Volleyball is the premier professional volleyball league in the United States. The league is building a national footprint at a time when interest in volleyball has never been higher, driven by a generation of players and fans who have grown up with the game and are ready to support it at the major league level.

"Washington, D.C. is exactly the kind of city we built this league for," said Jaime Weston, Commissioner of Major League Volleyball. "It's a city with a rich sports heritage and an ownership group with professional team experience, people deeply committed to building something meaningful. With Kate leading the charge, MLV DC will embody the pride and energy of this community. We're thrilled to welcome Washington to the major leagues."







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 24, 2026

Kate Greenberg Named Team President for MLV DC - MLV DC

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