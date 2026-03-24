Supernovas' Londot First Opposite to Earn MLV Weekly Award in '26

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas opposite hitter Emily Londot has been selected as the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week, presented by Franklin Sports.

Londot, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 MLV Draft, earns her second career Player of the Week honor after first receiving the recognition during her rookie season in 2025. She becomes just the fourth opposite in league history to earn the award and the sixth different Supernovas player to be honored, joining Sarah Parsons, Brooke Nuneviller, Sydney Hilley, Natalia Valentín-Anderson and Bethania De La Cruz.

In her first match since being named a 2026 MLV All-Star, Londot led the Supernovas to their third consecutive win last Friday at the CHI Health Center with a sweep of the Grand Rapids Rise. The Utica, Ohio native recorded a match-high 18 points on 17 kills while posting a career-best .417 hitting percentage. She also delivered one of her strongest defensive performances as a professional, totaling 15 digs and one block. The double-double marked her fifth of the season and second in as many matches.

Among MLV opposites, Londot ranks first in total points (208) and kills (183). She is third in both points per set (3.41) and kills per set (3.00). She also leads all opposites in total digs (139), ranks second in digs per set (2.31), is tied for third in blocks (20) and fifth in hitting percentage (.237), all while leading the position in total attack attempts.

The Supernovas return to action Wednesday, March 25, on the road against the San Diego Mojo. First serve at Viejas Arena is set for 9 p.m. CDT. The match will be streamed live on YouTube and can be heard globally on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 24, 2026

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