Atlanta Vibe Score 3-2 Road Win over Orlando

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

The Atlanta Vibe scored a back-and-forth 3-2 road win over Orlando Friday night to climb to .500 on the season behind a season-high 24 kills and double-double 12 digs from Outside Hitter Leah Edmond.

Edmond came out firing in the first set and led the Vibe with seven kills and four digs while hitting .500 for a 25-18 win.

Orlando answered with a 25-19 win in the second set before Atlanta struck back, 25-19, in the third to make it 2-1 behind an additional four kills from Edmond.

Orlando knotted it up in the fourth, 25-21, to send the match to a fifth set. Atlanta's defense took over with strong challenges at the net from Middle Blocker Raven Colvin for the decisive 15-9 win. Colvin had two blocks and two kills to combine with a final five kills from Edmond to secure the victory.

Edmond hit .447 for the match with two aces to go with her double-double.

Rookie Setter Averi Carlson racked up 45 assists - her third straight match with 45 or more assists - along with eight digs, two aces and two blocks.

Colvin and Middle Blocker Khori Louis were stalwarts at the net, combining for 16 kills and five blocks.

Atlanta has now played in four five-set matches this season, recording an even 2-2 record with wins at Omaha and at Orlando.

The Vibe travel to play the Grand Rapids Rise for the team's next match on Saturday, February 14 at 7 pm ET.







