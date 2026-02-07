Brakočević Powers Mojo Past Fury in Four-Set Home Win

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - Opposite hitter Jovana Brakočević delivered a dominant all-around performance Friday night at Viejas Arena as the San Diego Mojo defeated the Columbus Fury in four sets, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17.

Brakočević finished with match highs of 20 points and 17 kills, hitting .440 on just 39 swings while adding two blocks and one ace. Middle blocker Marin Grote continued her strong form with 15 points, including 12 kills, two service aces and a block, marking her fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season.

Outside hitter Grace Loberg contributed 11 points on seven kills and a co-match-high four blocks, while also posting 14 digs. Shannon Scully provided a spark off the bench, hitting .500 with eight kills on 16 attempts and adding 10 digs.

Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her seventh consecutive double-double - the longest streak in Mojo history - with 40 assists and 18 digs. Libero Shara Venegas anchored the back row with a match-high 20 digs, her third 20-dig performance of the season and the ninth of her Mojo career.

Columbus controlled much of the opening set, scoring the first three points and maintaining a narrow edge through the middle stages. San Diego stayed within striking distance behind kills from Grote and Loberg, trimming the deficit to two at 11-9, but the Fury pushed the lead to 16-11 at the media timeout. Late momentum swung briefly in the Mojo's favor as a Hayden Kubic ace and a Brakočević kill and ace cut the margin to 23-21. Columbus, however, closed the door with a kill on the back line to take the set, 25-22.

San Diego responded quickly in the second set, opening on a 5-2 run fueled by two Brakočević kills and a Loberg block, then stretching the lead to 7-3 behind back-to-back kills from Brakočević and Kubic. Columbus clawed back to take a brief 14-13 advantage, but the Mojo regained control out of the technical timeout. Kills from McKenna Vicini and Scully, followed by a Vicini block, sparked a 3-0 run that put San Diego ahead for good. Brakočević delivered key points late, while Grote sealed the frame with a kill and a block to secure the 25-21 win as the Mojo hit .333 in the set.

The Mojo carried that momentum into the third set, jumping out to a 5-2 lead behind kills from Brakočević, Grote and Monserez, along with another Loberg block. San Diego steadily widened the gap after the media timeout, highlighted by a Brakočević dig that led to a Grote second-touch kill and a Brakočević roof block during a decisive run. A Vicini block and a pair of Columbus errors pushed the Mojo to set point, and a Fury attack outside the antenna ended the set, 25-18.

The fourth set opened evenly before Columbus briefly edged ahead, but San Diego responded with timely defense and transition offense. A Grote kill and a Vicini block swung the lead back to the Mojo, who moved in front 11-8 and later regained control after another Fury push. Brakočević delivered a kill out of the technical timeout to extend the lead, while Loberg added multiple kills as San Diego pulled away. Grote and Scully capped the closing stretch as the Mojo closed out the match, 25-17.

The win improved San Diego to 2-6 on the season and extended the Mojo's all-time series lead over Columbus to 8-1. The Fury fell to 2-6 with the loss.

The Mojo return to Viejas Arena on Monday, Feb. 9, welcoming league-leading Indy Ignite (6-1) for a 7 p.m. first serve. The night will double as Pride Night, celebrating inclusion, community and the power of sport to bring people together. Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







