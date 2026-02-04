Game Preview: Columbus Fury at San Diego Mojo: February 6, 2026

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Game 8: Columbus Fury (2-5) at San Diego Mojo (1-6)

Friday, February 6, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

Promo: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Mojo Hawaiian Shirt.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on CBS Sports Network

Paul Sunderland (play-by-play) and Holly McPeak (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Mojo Hold the Edge: San Diego leads the all-time series 7-1, including a sweep in the series finale last season at Viejas Arena. The Mojo won the first six matchups in the series.

First Meeting of 2026: This marks the first matchup between the Mojo and Fury this season, giving both teams an opportunity to set the tone for the series early in the year.

Building Momentum at Home: After two straight road losses, including a hard-fought five-set thriller in Omaha, the Mojo look to bounce back on their home floor.

Key Matchups: Watch for explosive offensive players on both sides. Grace Loberg and Hayden Kubik will aim to challenge the Fury's defense, while Raina Terry and Regan Pittman-Nelson lead Columbus' scoring and net presence.

Depth and Experience vs. Physicality: San Diego's balanced roster, veteran leadership, and depth have been crucial in five-set battles. Columbus brings physicality at the net and consistent scoring from its leaders, promising an intense and tactical matchup.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Battle-Tested and Building: San Diego returns home after a challenging two-match road swing that included a five-set battle in Omaha followed by a four-set contest in Atlanta. The Mojo showed resilience throughout the weekend, pushing through long rallies and tight sets, and will look to translate those lessons into a complete performance back at Viejas Arena.

Kubik Capitalizes on Opportunity: Rookie outside hitter Hayden Kubik continued her upward trajectory, earning her first career start in Atlanta and delivering a breakout performance with a career-high 13 kills and her first career double-double. After providing a spark off the bench in Omaha, Kubik's poise and production highlight growing depth as the Mojo prepare for Columbus.

Monserez Steering the Ship: Setter Marlie Monserez extended her strong stretch with a sixth consecutive double-double against the Vibe, totaling 36 assists and 11 digs while adding five kills on .714 efficiency. She remains among league leaders in assists per set and continues to drive offensive balance as San Diego looks to reset at home.

Loberg's Impact: Grace Loberg followed up her all-around showing in Omaha with another steady performance in Atlanta, setting a franchise single-match record with four service aces.

Serving Pressure Trending Up: San Diego recorded eight service aces in Atlanta - most in a single match in franchise history - showing increased aggression and confidence from the line. Sustaining that pressure will be key against a Columbus team that thrives on rhythm.

Veteran Leadership in Key Moments: Opposite Jovana Brakočević once again led by example, posting a team-high 18 points against Atlanta with contributions across every phase. Her presence at the net and from the service line continues to anchor the Mojo in tight situations.

Defensive Foundation Remains Strong: Libero Shara Venegas continues to set the standard defensively, ranking among league leaders in digs per set while helping extend rallies and stabilize serve receive. San Diego's backcourt consistency will be critical as they look to control tempo against the Fury.

Home Reset Opportunity: With the road swing complete, the Mojo return to Viejas Arena focused on building consistency and turning competitive stretches into full-match execution. Friday presents an opportunity to regroup, feed off the home crowd, and set the tone for the next phase of the season.

COLUMBUS FURY OUTLOOK

Fury Looking to Snap Five-Set Slide: The Columbus Fury enter Friday's matchup at Viejas Arena seeking to rebound after their third five-set loss of the season, falling 25-19, 16-25, 25-9, 21-25, 15-11 to the Orlando Valkyries on Saturday.

Raina Terry Leading the Charge: Ohio native Raina Terry continues to dominate offensively, ranking first in the league in points per set (4.83) and second in total points (145). She also sits third in total kills (120) and kills per set (4.00), while contributing defensively with 20 total blocks (third in the league) and tied for seventh in blocks per set (0.67). Terry has posted double-digit kills in every match and two double-doubles this season.

Dynamic Setter Duo: Columbus' two-setter system remains in rotation with Ashley Evans and Audrey Pak sharing responsibilities. Evans ranks fourth in total assists (276) and seventh in assists per set (9.52), while recording a double-double in five matches, including 25 assists and 14 digs in the Orlando contest. Pak continues to provide complementary support with steady distribution and floor coverage.

Frontline Strength: Middle blockers anchor the Fury's net defense. Regan Pittman-Nelson leads the league with 0.88 blocks per set and is tied for first in total blocks (22). Rainelle Jones contributed four blocks and three kills off the bench against Orlando. The Fury maintain the league lead in total blocks (77) and blocks per set (3.08), posting double-digit blocks in four of their seven matches, including a franchise-record 17 vs. Omaha.

Supporting Cast Making an Impact: Additional contributors against Orlando included Abby Walker (seven kills), Megan Lush and Jaelyn Hodge (five kills each). Setter rotations and depth in attacking options give Columbus multiple threats to keep defenses off balance.

Opportunity on the Road: Friday's matchup marks the Fury's first visit to San Diego this season, providing an opportunity to regroup, execute their league-leading blocking game, and challenge the Mojo's growing depth and defensive consistency.

MOJO-FURY CONNECTIONS

Returning Opponents: Mojo opposite Morgan Lewis and libero Kate Georgiades both played for Columbus last season, giving San Diego experience facing the Fury. Conversely, Fury middle blockers Regan Pittman-Nelson and Rainelle Jones, along with libero Kamaile Hiapo, spent 2025 with the Mojo, providing the Fury insight into San Diego's roster.

Familiar Faces at the Net: Regan Pittman-Nelson was a dominant force with San Diego last season, ranking second in franchise history with 71 blocks in a single year and posting multiple standout games with seven blocks.

Shared Penn State Roots: Fury opposite Kashauna Williams and outside hitter Megan Lush attended Penn State, the same program where Mojo head coach Alisha Childress won three NCAA titles, creating an additional connection between the teams.

