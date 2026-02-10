Mojo Knock off League-Leading Ignite in Four-Set Home Win

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - After dropping the opening set, San Diego Mojo surged past first-place Indy Ignite, winning three straight to secure a 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 victory Monday night at Viejas Arena.

Setter Marlie Monserez continued her standout season, recording her team-record eighth consecutive double-double with 44 assists and 10 digs. Monserez was also highly efficient offensively, collecting six kills on seven attempts (.857 hitting), while distributing the offense evenly as seven Mojo players finished with at least five kills.

Outside hitters Shannon Scully and rookie Hayden Kubik led San Diego with 10 points apiece. Scully finished with six kills, a match-high four blocks and 11 digs, while Kubik posted a team-high nine kills to go with one block and five digs. Libero Shara Venegas added 14 digs and four assists.

Middle blocker Marin Grote contributed two service aces, marking her second consecutive season reaching double digits from the service line. Her 10 aces this year are tied for the sixth-most in a single season in Mojo history.

After dropping the opening set despite leading late, San Diego responded with a decisive run in the second. The Mojo erased a late Indy lead behind back-to-back plays at the net from Scully, who sealed the set with a kill for a 25-23 win.

Momentum swung fully in San Diego's favor in the third set. Trailing 18-14, the Mojo closed on an 11-4 run, highlighted by kills from Kubik and Taylor Sandbothe, to take the frame 25-22.

San Diego carried that energy into the fourth, opening with a quick lead and never looking back. Kills and blocks from Kayla Caffey and Sandbothe helped the Mojo build a double-digit advantage before Kubik ended the match with a kill at set point.

The win marked San Diego's second straight and moved the Mojo to 3-6 overall and 3-2 at home, climbing into sixth place in the standings. Indy fell to 6-2.

The Mojo next head on the road for a matchup with the Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. PT, before traveling to Indianapolis for a rematch with the Ignite on Sunday, Feb. 15, at noon PT.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.