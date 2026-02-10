Orlando Adds Setter Mac Podraza

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release









Setter Mac Podraza with the Omaha Supernovas

(Orlando Valkyries) Setter Mac Podraza with the Omaha Supernovas(Orlando Valkyries)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball Champions, announced the signing of setter Mac Podraza to the active roster.

A native of Sunbury, Ohio, Podraza brings two seasons of professional experience to Orlando. She made her professional debut in 2024 with the Grand Rapids Rise before joining the Omaha Supernovas for the 2025 season.

Podraza began her collegiate career at Ohio State in 2019, competing for the Buckeyes for three seasons before transferring to Penn State in 2023. During her time at Ohio State, she established herself as one of the nation's top setters, earning three AVCA All-America honors: Second Team in 2022, Third Team in 2021, and Honorable Mention in 2020. In 2022, Podraza was named Big Ten Setter of the Year, becoming the first player in program history to receive the honor.

After transferring to Penn State in 2023, she continued to excel, earning First-Team All-Big Ten recognition. Podraza closed her collegiate career with 5,237 assists, along with 1,035 digs, 331 kills, 314 blocks, and 57 aces across 144 career matches.

Podraza made her professional debut on Feb. 12, 2024, with the Grand Rapids Rise against the Omaha Supernovas. She appeared in 19 matches for the Rise, recording 147 assists, 49 digs, 11 blocks, and six kills across 30 sets.

In 2025 with Omaha, Podraza appeared in 33 sets, totaling 239 assists, 55 digs, seven blocks, and 12 kills. She set a career high with 62 assists in last year's semifinal match against the Indy Ignite on May 9, 2025.

Podraza will wear #27 with Orlando. In an additional move, the Valkyries have placed libero Georgia Murphy on the season-ending injured reserve list. The roster now stands at 15 active roster spots.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.