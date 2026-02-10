Ignite Can't Find Their Mojo, Fall in Four Sets

SAN DIEGO - It was somehow fitting for their first late-night outing of the 2026 season that the Indy Ignite's match was decided by late-set heroics at San Diego. It was the host Mojo who delivered the most at crunch time, ending Indy's three-match winning streak in the West Coast battle that didn't begin until 10 p.m. ET.

San Diego won in four sets - 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-15. The defeat dropped the Ignite to 6-2 but they still lead the Major League Volleyball standings by percentage points over 7-3 Omaha.

The first three sets saw quick changes of fortune at the conclusion of each. The Ignite fell behind by as many as six points in the opening frame and still trailed 23-20 when they mounted a five-point surge to win 25-23. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn sparked the comeback with two kills and a block among those final five points, completing the set with six kills, three blocks and an equal kill percentage and efficiency of 60.0%.

The Mojo turned the tables on the Ignite in the next two sets. Indy led set two 22-21 before San Diego went on a 4-1 run to even the match at a set apiece. The third set was nearly identical. The Ignite were up 22-21 again before the Mojo ran off four unanswered points to definitively claim the momentum.

San Diego never trailed in the fourth set, bolting to a commanding 14-6 lead and edging away to the 10-point triumph that sealed the Mojo's third win in nine outings.

"We kind of knew watching them grow every game that it was going to be a pretty tough game today," Indy head coach Lauren Bertolacci said. "They did really well. They honestly just outworked us a little bit. Defense, cover, kept the ball alive, and then they were able to take their chances in transition, so credit to them 100 percent. I think we've got a few things to improve on, but luckily it's a long season so I'm sure we will."

Bertolacci pointed to what she called "chaotic plays" late in the early sets when San Diego was able to keep rallies alive and make plays when Indy could not - something out of character for this Ignite team, even early in the season.

"I think our chaotic plays and our managing the rallies, I think they beat us out there," Bertolacci said. "We struggled in those situations, we made things a little messier, and normally we can kind of fix those situations and get a couple of points there. I don't know if it would've got us the win or not, but that's certainly something I usually will see better from our team."

That was reflected in the match statistics. Leading MLV in both kill percentage (40.2%) and efficiency (24.2%) entering the match, the Ignite managed just 34.8% and 18.0% against the Mojo, respectively.

Back in the starting lineup after sitting out a match, Martyn finished with a season-high 12 kills to go along with four blocks and gaudy kill percentage (50.0%) and efficiency (41.7%) numbers. Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer came off the bench for the second time this season, leading Indy with 13 kills in not much more than two sets of playing time. Libero Elena Scott had 14 digs, one shy of her season best. But it all wasn't enough on this night.

"Sometimes we're just so focused on what's going on that maybe we lose sight of working together," Martyn said. "Like the scramble plays of waiting to see who's going to make that play or go after a ball or sticking to what our scout was. Maybe we were a little lax there, but ultimately, we've just got to make better plays. That comes with making the second touch better, can we be in our positions, can we press on our block when we need to? We've just got to do better at that.

"I think we're a team who manages those out-of-system balls a little better than what we did tonight and I think we can serve a little better," added Martyn, referring to Indy's 12 service errors to just two aces. "I think tonight's serving was just not us."

The Ignite return home this weekend for a pair of matches at Fishers Event Center. First up is Orlando at 7 p.m. ET Friday on Volleytines Night. A rematch with San Diego awaits at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for all Ignite home matches are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.







