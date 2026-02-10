Rise Prepare for Home Matches this Week against San Diego and Atlanta

This Week's Matches

RISE (2-6) vs. San Diego Mojo (3-6) // Thu., Feb. 12 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Watch: The Roku Channel at 7 p.m.

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Season Series: 1-0 Overall, 0-0 Home. Second of four meetings overall, first of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 5-4 Overall, 3-1 Home

Noteworthy: Grand Rapids and San Diego meet for the second time this season. The Rise earned a 3-1 win in the first meeting in San Diego on Jan. 23 by set scores of 31-29, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19. Grand Rapids has dropped four straight since that victory, while the Mojo have won back-to-back home matches after a 1-6 start, including a win Monday over the league-leading Indy Ignite. San Diego is winless on the road at 0-4.

RISE vs. Atlanta Vibe (4-4) // Sat., Feb. 14 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel at 7 p.m.

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-0 Home. Second of four meetings overall, first of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 4-6 Overall, 1-3 Home

Noteworthy: The most recent MLV Player of the Week and 2024 league MVP, Leah Edmond, leads the Atlanta Vibe into Grand Rapids for the first time this season. The Vibe won the first meeting via a sweep in Atlanta (29-27, 25-23, 25-14). Former Rise first-round pick Raven Colvin, now with Atlanta, ranks second in the league with 25 blocks this season, while Rise middle blocker Rhamat Alhassan is tied for third with 22.

Rinse and Repeat?: Grand Rapids looks to halt a four-match losing streak by recreating its success against San Diego after a 3-1 win in the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 23. In that match, the Rise hit .277 offensively and opened with a dramatic 31-29 first-set win. The victory marked the Rise's third straight win over the Mojo, and three of Grand Rapids' five wins against San Diego have come via sweeps - the most against any MLV opponent.

Starts for Shelton: Rise rookie and fourth overall pick in the 2025 MLV Draft, Alexis Shelton made her first professional start Friday, Feb. 6, against the Indy Ignite. She stepped into the lineup for outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine, who had started the previous 24 matches for the Rise before being sidelined by illness.

Making her second appearance of the season, Shelton recorded her first pro block in the opening set. The former Oklahoma Sooner finished with a team-high 14 points on 11 kills, two blocks, and her first ace. Shelton followed that performance with another team-high effort Sunday, Feb. 8, against the Pulse, totaling 15 points on 13 kills and two aces.

Welcome Back to Van Andel: Middle blocker Marin Grote returns to Van Andel Arena for the first time as a visiting player after playing her first two seasons with the Rise. Grote is tied for second in the league with 10 aces and has totaled 87 points this season with 62 kills and 15 blocks.

Outside hitter/libero Shannon Scully and middle blocker Kayla Caffey will also face their former team. Caffey has recorded 39 points this season (29 kills, six blocks, four aces) and did not play in the first meeting between the two teams. Scully has posted 18 points (14 kills, four blocks) in 12 sets played.







