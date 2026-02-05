Third Rise Road Trip Ahead with Stops in Indy and Dallas

Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner (left) and middle blocker Alyssa Jensen

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner (left) and middle blocker Alyssa Jensen(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Matches

RISE (2-4) at Indy Ignite (5-1) // Fri., Feb. 6 // 7 p.m. // Fishers Event Center

Watch: MLV YouTube Channel at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 0-0 Overall, 0-0 Away. First of four meetings overall, first of two at Fishers Event Center

All-Time Regular Season Series: 2-2 Overall, 1-1 Away

Noteworthy: The league-leading Indy Ignite have won five of their first six matches, with four victories coming in four sets or fewer. The Ignite's lone loss is a 3-1 home defeat to the Omaha Supernovas on Jan. 24. The Rise have dropped two straight home matches against the league's past two champions, falling to the Orlando Valkyries on Jan. 29 and the Omaha Supernovas on Feb. 1.

RISE at Dallas Pulse (4-2) // Sun., Feb. 8 // 3 p.m. EST // Comerica Center

Watch: VICE TV at 3 p.m.

Season Series: 0-0 Overall, 0-0 Away. First of four meetings overall, first of two at Comerica Center

All-Time Regular Season Series: 0-0 Overall, 0-0 Away

Noteworthy: This marks the first-ever meeting between the Rise and the newest MLV franchise, the Dallas Pulse. Dallas is led by 2025 MLV first overall draft pick Mimi Colyer. Both Pulse losses have come against the Indy Ignite, with wins over San Diego, Atlanta, Orlando, and Columbus.

Third Road Trip: After opening the season with road matches at Orlando (Jan. 9) and Atlanta (Jan. 11) and then earning its first road win at San Diego on Jan. 23, the Rise head out on road trip No. 3 this weekend, visiting the Indy Ignite on Feb. 6 and the Dallas Pulse on Feb. 8. Both non-inaugural franchises are off to strong starts, with Indy leading the league at 5-1 and Dallas holding a playoff position at 4-2. Both teams, however, have been slightly more successful on the road than at home. Indy is 2-1 at home and 3-0 away, while Dallas is 1-1 at home and 3-1 on the road.

The Rise are 1-1 in Indy and will face Dallas for the first time in franchise history. Grand Rapids is 2-6 all time when playing a franchise for the first time, with wins over the Columbus Fury and Atlanta Vibe.

Dig That: Second-year libero Elena Oglivie is nine digs shy of 100 this season and 17 digs shy of 500 for her Rise career. The Stanford product from Honolulu, Hawaii, would become the first player in franchise history to reach the 500 dig milestone entirely in a Rise uniform. Fellow libero Camila Gómez has totaled 522 digs across three MLV seasons with Grand Rapids and Omaha.

Broken Records: Through six matches, the Rise have set seven team or league records:

Most points in team history: Carli Snyder, 464;

Most attack attempts in team history: Snyder, 1,255;

Highest team hitting percentage: .307 vs. Orlando on Jan. 29;

Most individual assists in a four-set Rise match: Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, 57 at San Diego on Jan. 23;

Most individual assists in a three-set Rise match: Ka'aha'aina-Torres, 50 vs. Orlando on Jan. 29;

Most individual digs in a three-set Rise match: Oglivie, 19 vs. Orlando on Jan. 29;

MLV record for most assists in a single set: Ka'aha'aina-Torres, 24 in the first set at San Diego on Jan. 23.

