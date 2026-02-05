Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Orlando Valkyries Friday

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe are back on the road Friday to face the Orlando Valkyries for the first time in the 2026 Major League Volleyball season.

Atlanta is coming off a 3-1 home win over the San Diego Mojo on February 1.

The Vibe (3-4) and Valkyries (5-2) share several familiarities, most recently meeting in the 2025 postseason semifinal before Orlando advanced to win the league title. Atlanta Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Orlando Middle Blocker Kaz Brown were college teammates at Kentucky. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones and Orlando Outside Hitter Charitie Lupiter were college teammates at Louisville. Atlanta Libero Elli McKissock played for the Valkyries during the 2025 season.

The Vibe meet Orlando Friday at 7 PM ET. The match will stream on YouTube.

For more information on how to cover Vibe matches at home or on the road, please reach out to Brennan Smith at brennans@atlantavibe.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.