Upcoming Homestand Features Student Rush, KPop Rise Hunters

Published on February 4, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 vs. San Diego Mojo

Rise Student Rush presented by NÜTRL

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Rise Student Rush: All Thursday matches will feature a live DJ and a college student section with a special ticket discount. The in-house DJ for this match will be DJ Riink. Students can enroll on the Rise tickets webpage or text STUDENT to (833) 599-1309 to receive ticket alerts 24-48 hours before each Thursday match. A valid .edu email address is required to access Student Rush pricing. Student groups can reserve block seating in the student section by completing the request form here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Atlanta Vibe

KPop Rise Hunters presented by Applied Innovation

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

KPop Rise Hunters: Feel the beat and unleash your inner hunter pop star at KPop Rise Hunters! This thrilling themed night brings KPop flair, fierce fun, and a must-have Rise bucket hat giveaway.

Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a bucket hat.

Family 4-Pack: Create unforgettable memories at every weekend home match! Packages start at just $88 and include four tickets plus a $50 food & beverage voucher, everything you need for a great night together. Presented by Celsius. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2026 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

*Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets *In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) *By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/seasontickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.