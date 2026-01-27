Briggs-Romine Named MLV Player of the Week

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine has been named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.

Briggs-Romine delivered the best performance of her three-year professional career on Friday, Jan. 23, in a 3-1 road win over the San Diego Mojo, recording a match-high 23 points and 22 kills while hitting .327. She also led the team defensively with 18 digs (4.5 per set) and was outstanding in serve receive, finishing with 28 receptions and just one error (86% positive, 46% perfect), while adding one service ace.

In addition to her career-best offensive output, Briggs-Romine's all-around play was instrumental in the Rise's road victory, as she paced the team in digs and anchored the back row with efficient, mistake-free passing.

On the season, Briggs-Romine leads the Rise in points (66) and kills (55), ranks second on the team in digs (54), and sits third in blocks (9). Her consistency on both sides of the ball has been a key factor in Grand Rapids' success through the opening three weeks of the season.

This marks Briggs-Romine's second career Player of the Week honor, presented by Franklin Sports, and the sixth in Rise franchise history. She becomes the first Rise player to win the award twice and just the fifth player in league history to do so, joining Alisha Childress, Leah Edmond, Natalia Valentin-Anderson, and Sydney Hilley.

Briggs-Romine and the Rise return to action on Thursday, Jan. 29, when Grand Rapids hosts the defending champion Orlando Valkyries. First serve is set for 7 p.m. from Van Andel Arena.

