Atlanta Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond Wins Major League Volleyball Player of the Week Award

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







Atlanta Vibe Outside Hitter Leah Edmond won Major League Volleyball's Player of the Week Award presented by Franklin Sports after a season-high 24 kills and a double-double with 12 digs in a 3-2 road win over Orlando on February 6.

Edmond, the 2024 League MVP and 2025 First Team Selection, leads the Vibe in kills (151) and points (168) this season. She's racked up 97 digs, 10 blocks, seven aces and five assists in 35 sets played through eight matches.

Edmond boasted a .447 efficiency mark and a 51% kill percentage for the match against Orlando with two aces, one block and one assist to go with her double-double.

Edmond is second in the league in total kills this season, has recorded four matches of 20 or more kills and has surpassed the 20-point mark five times in 2026.

This is the third weekly award of Edmond's career.

The Vibe (4-4) practice and are available for media interviews throughout the end of the week at Georgia State University Sports Arena. The team travels next to play the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, February 14 at 7 pm ET.

2026 Major League Volleyball Player of the Week Winners Presented By Franklin Sports

Date Player Team Position

February 10 Leah Edmond Atlanta Vibe OH

February 3 Mia Tuaniga Indy Ignite S

January 27 Paige Briggs-Romine Grand Rapids Rise OH

January 20 Lydia Martyn Indy Ignite MB

January 13 Sarah Parsons Omaha Supernovas OH







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.