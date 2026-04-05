Refreshed Ignite Rout Omaha in First Match After All-Star Break; Move Closer to Clinching Playoff Berth

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Major League Volleyball all-star break was just what the Indy Ignite needed to catch fire again. With a chance to rest, add needed roster depth and fine-tune their game, the Ignite returned to action Saturday with a thunderous sweep of Omaha at CHI Health Center.

The 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 triumph moved Indy's record to a shimmering 16-4 as the Ignite retained sole possession of first place and edged closer to securing an MLV postseason berth.

The Ignite, who lost two of their last three matches before the break, looked refreshed and reinvigorated, dominating the Supernovas on their home court. Omaha (11-11) never led by more than two points in any set, and the latest the hosts led in any set was 7-6 in the first and third stanzas. The Ignite went on mid-set runs of 8-2 (first), 9-3 (second) and 8-2 (third) to create separation and kept the Supernovas at arm's length each time to complete the victory in straight sets.

"We've had a pretty rough four to five games (prior to the all-star break)," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said, "and we've been doing a great job of acknowledging that, working really hard and getting better in a lot of areas. It was nice to see that being executed a little bit more today. I thought we had much better fluidity. We were much more aggressive in our attack situations, but also quite intelligent and we put on a lot of serve pressure. So, it was all around a very good game from us."

Very good indeed. The Indy attack was hitting on all cylinders from all areas, connecting on 45.9% of kill attempts at 35.7% efficiency. Outside hitter Anna DeBeer led the way with 16 kills on 36 attempts (44.4% hitting, 36.1% efficiency), followed by opposite hitter Azhani Tealer with 13 kills in 21 tries (61.9% hitting, 42.9% efficiency) and outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh with 10 kills in 21 attempts (47.6% hitting, 38.1% efficiency).

Middle blocker Cara Cresse logged an impressive 5-for-7 kills stat line with no errors, along with three blocks. As usual, setter Mia Tuaniga orchestrated the symphonic attack with 37 assists while adding nine digs and two service aces. Libero Elena Scott handed out five assists to go with her eight digs and usual adept passing.

DeBeer credited the extra rest and practice time with helping the Ignite regain the form that saw them race to a 14-2 start this season, including a franchise-best eight-match winning streak.

"Just having a little bit of a break (helped) and then coming in ready to go that next day," the second-year pro from Louisville said. "When we all came in together (to resume practice), everyone was working hard, and the stuff that we've been working on since then really was showing out tonight."

Bertolacci agreed. "Rest is so important and it's very hard to come by," she said, "just physically as well as mentally. I think that was really key for us."

The Ignite coach was also pleased with middle blocker Emma Clothier in her Indy debut. With but a few practices under her belt after joining the team this week from playing in the Italian Serie A league, Clothier's stat line wasn't impressive (one kill, zero blocks) but she brought the intangibles that made her worth signing at the injury-depleted middle position.

"Emma was like the unseen hero," Bertolacci said. "I think she probably has the worst stats on our team from that game, but her game management today was phenomenal. From a really keen eye of volleyball, I saw so many little touches on the net, balls that were falling over the net she got digs on, defended well, served well, really provided a lot of stability.

"With the shakeups that we've had in the middle, that has really been lacking, so I thought her game was exactly what we needed," the head coach added. "And I know based on what I've seen from her in Europe that her attacking game will progress and will help us as well."

The Ignite match Thursday at San Diego will be telecast live on CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET. Indy's next home match is Sunday, April 12 against Atlanta. For tickets and more information, visit IndyIgniteVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 4, 2026

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