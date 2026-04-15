Ignite's Tealer Named MLV Player of the Week Following Standout Performances

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite opposite hitter Azhani Tealer was named Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports following outstanding performances that led her No. 1-ranked team to a pair of victories in the week ending Sunday.

Tealer led Indy in scoring in both matches: a five-set comeback win at San Diego that locked up an MLV postseason spot for the Ignite, followed by a three-set sweep of Atlanta. In the playoff-clinching triumph late Thursday night over the Mojo, Tealer posted her fourth double-double of the season with 22 kills and 14 digs, notching impressive kill percentage (45.8%) and efficiency (33.3%) numbers along the way. She upped her game in Sunday's sweep of the Vibe, connecting on 19 kills with even more impressive kill percentage (55.8%) and efficiency (47.1%) figures.

Combined for the two matches, Tealer totaled 41 kills, 21 digs and one block, and she compiled extraordinary kill percentage (50.0%, 42 of 82) and efficiency (39.0%, 32 of 82) tallies. In addition to earning a berth in the MLV Championship next month, the two wins pushed Indy's record to a league-best 18-4.

Tealer admitted she wasn't sure what kind of match she'd have Sunday, straight off the cross-country trip for the San Diego match and short turnaround for Atlanta. But she drew extra inspiration from having the team from Vanderbilt University, where she's an assistant coach, in attendance and cheering her on Sunday at Fishers Event Center.

"It didn't feel like (a standout performance was possible) before this match, honestly, coming off the long travel weekend," Tealer said. "I'm getting older, my body's starting to hurt, but there was a lot of adrenaline and a lot of fans, and obviously the Vanderbilt girls were there. So, it was a lot of fun happening, and I wanted to perform. It was good afterwards, but beforehand, I wasn't sure how it was going to go."

It marks the second time Tealer has been named MLV Player of the Week, the first coming in March 2025 when she set league records that still stand for kills (31) and points (35) in a match. Tealer is the third Ignite player to be named Player of the Week this season, following middle blocker Lydia Martyn on January 20 and setter Mia Tuaniga on February 3.

Tealer again gave full credit for her starring role to the teammates who adeptly set up her attacks: setters Tuaniga and Ainise Havili, libero Elena Scott, defensive specialist Emma Halter and others.

"They are definitely my players of the week every week," emphasized Tealer. "They are so unbelievably good and make my job look so much easier than it is. If our whole team can get recognized, they should, but they can't. It's me this week, but I guarantee Mia and Elena and Ainise and Emma and all those people, they're incredible. I'm really lucky to be playing with them."

The Ignite return to action at 7 p.m. ET Friday when they travel to Grand Rapids (9-14), with the match streaming live on WTHR+ and the MLV YouTube channel. They return home Sunday to host Dallas in a matchup of MLV's top two teams. The match starts at 6 p.m. but will be preceded by a college scrimmage between rivals Purdue and Indiana at 2 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. tailgate on the Forum Credit Union Plaza outside Fishers Event Center. Tickets and more information are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 14, 2026

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