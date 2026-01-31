Mojo Push Supernovas to the Edge in Five-Set Classic in Omaha

OMAHA, NE - In a match that featured extended rallies, dramatic momentum swings and a fifth set that stretched well beyond regulation, the San Diego Mojo fell in five sets to the Omaha Supernovas, 21-25, 28-26, 25-17, 20-25, 21-19, Friday night at CHI Health Center.

The Mojo set the tone early, weathering Omaha's opening surge before taking control of the first set. San Diego used a four-point run fueled by kills from Grace Loberg, Marin Grote and Morgan Lewis to build separation, then closed the frame behind relentless defense from Shara Venegas and a late Lewis tip to secure the 25-21 win. The Mojo hit an impressive .410 in the opening set while holding Omaha to just .152.

Set two unfolded as a battle of runs and resiliency. San Diego built multiple leads behind big swings from Loberg and Grote, but Omaha answered each time. Facing set point at 24-20, the Mojo rattled off five straight points-highlighted by a Loberg tip and a Grote finish-to briefly take the lead. The Supernovas ultimately escaped with a 28-26 win, leveling the match despite San Diego hitting .333 in the set.

Omaha carried that momentum into the third set, stringing together extended rallies and capitalizing on a late five-point run to create separation. Despite timely kills from Grace Loberg and Morgan Lewis early in the frame, the Supernovas gradually pulled away before closing out the set, 25-17.

The Mojo, however, responded with renewed energy in the fourth. Rookie Hayden Kubik provided an immediate spark off the bench, delivering back-to-back kills during a decisive run that pushed San Diego in front at the technical timeout. The Mojo stretched the lead behind blocks from Loberg and Kayla Caffey, and Marin Grote closed the set with a thunderous kill to force a fifth.

The deciding frame was nothing short of dramatic. San Diego surged to an early 8-3 advantage behind Kubik kills, Grote blocks and a Loberg finish. Omaha clawed back to even the score, and the teams traded leads deep into extra points in a fifth set that stretched well beyond regulation. Loberg delivered a clutch service ace, Grote repeatedly stuffed attacks at the net, and Kubik answered with a backrow kill to keep the Mojo alive. San Diego fought off multiple match points, but Omaha ultimately secured the final two points to claim the 21-19 victory.

Loberg led the Mojo with 22 points, tallying 19 kills, two blocks and a service ace while adding a season-high 18 digs for her third straight double-double. In her first start of the season, Lewis recorded a career-best 21 digs and added 12 kills for her first double-double of the season.

Setter Marlie Monderez posted a season-high 57 assists - the fifth-most in a match in Mojo history - while adding 12 digs for her fifth consecutive double-double. Grote finished with a season-high 17 points, collecting 12 kills on .440 hitting and adding five blocks - four of which came in the fifth set.

San Diego dropped to 1-5 on the season, while Omaha improved to 4-3.

The Mojo continue their road swing Sunday, Feb. 1, traveling to face the Atlanta Vibe at Gas South Arena. First serve is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET) and the game will air live on Vice TV.







