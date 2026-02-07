Fury Drop Road Match to San Diego
Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Columbus Fury News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Columbus Fury dropped a tough road match to San Diego, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25, 17-25, on Friday night at Viejas Arena. The Fury will return home to host the Dallas Pulse for Galentine's Night on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. Click here to get your Galentine's Night tickets.
Columbus recorded double-digit blocks for the seventh match this season, posting 12 total blocks led by four from Regan Pittman-Nelson.
Raina Terry once again led the Fury offensively with 16 kills and recorded her third double-double of the season with 16 digs. Megan Lush added eight kills and 15 digs, while Pittman-Nelson had eight kills to go with her four blocks.
Ashley Evans dished out 44 assists and had 12 digs to record her seventh double-double of the season. Aleksandra Jegdic finished with 18 digs and three assists.
The Fury started well and won the opening set, 25-22, playing solid defense with five total blocks and holding the Mojo to a .143 hitting percentage. Terry led the way offensively with five kills, while Evans distributed the ball well with 14 assists to go with one kill and one ace. Columbus held a slim 12-11 lead before going on a 5-0 run to take a 17-11 lead and held on until the end of the set.
San Diego bounced back to win the second set 25-21 behind eight kills by Jovana Brakocevic. The Fury trailed early in the set but bounced back and held a 16-15 lead before the Mojo quickly retook the lead and went on to win the set.
The Mojo dominated the third set and rolled to a 25-18 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Fury were held to a .122 hitting percentage in the set, while San Diego hit .286.
San Diego finished off the match by cruising to a 25-17 win in the fourth set.
Up Next
The Columbus Fury return home to Nationwide Arena to host the Dallas Pulse on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. for Galentine's Night. The Fury have several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Click here or email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).
