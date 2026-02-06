Omaha Supernovas Sweep Dallas with Franchise-Best .391 Hitting

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Reagan Cooper (left) and setter Sydney Hilley

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Reagan Cooper (left) and setter Sydney Hilley(Omaha Supernovas)

FRISCO, Texas - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, used a historic first-ever meeting against the Dallas Pulse (4-3) to deliver the best offensive showing in franchise history, logging a .391 team hitting percentage in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 sweep in front of 2,030 fans Thursday night at the Comerica Center.

Opposite Emily Londot continued her recent tear while leading the Supernovas (6-3) to their fourth straight win, posting a match-high 16 points on 15 kills (.367), one ace and eight digs. Outside hitter Reagan Cooper enjoyed the trip to her native Texas, hammering 14 kills on a .433 clip with five digs. Team captain Brooke Nuneviller recorded her seventh double-double in nine matches this season with 11 kills on .357 efficiency and 12 digs, adding three assists and one ace.

Setter Sydney Hilley orchestrated the historic performance, dishing out 42 assists and six digs while collecting four points on two kills and two blocks. She balanced the Omaha offense, setting Londot and Cooper 30 times apiece and giving Nuneviller 28 swings.

The Supernovas middle blockers also saw consistent opportunities. Toyosi Onabanjo hit .500 or better for the second straight match, recording six kills on 10 swings with one error, plus her first ace of the season. Rookie Kiara Reinhardt produced two kills on seven swings with three digs and one block.

Using a two-libero system for the first time, Morgan Hentz finished with six digs and one assist. Second-year pro Allison Holder added five digs and one assist while playing in the back row during serve receive. Overall, Omaha tallied three blocks and three aces. The Supernovas recorded 50 kills with just seven errors, along with 47 assists and 45 digs.

Dallas still found offensive success with a .313 hitting percentage but passed at a 39% positive rate compared to the Supernovas' 46%. Sofia Maldonado Diaz led the Pulse with 16 kills on a .519 clip, while Mimi Colyer joined her in double figures with 11 kills and two blocks. Dallas finished with five blocks and one ace.

Omaha completes its road trip against the defending MLV champion Orlando Valkyries while going for a franchise-record fifth straight win. The battle of champions is set for Sunday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. CST at Addition Financial Arena. The match can be streamed live on the MLV YouTube Channel and heard on the Supernovas Radio Network.

Key Notes

Hilley tied the three-set franchise record for most assists with 42.

Dating back to last season, the Supernovas have won six straight true road matches and are 4-0 in 2026.

Cooper's .433 clip is a season high.

The Supernovas' 46% positive passing is their highest mark since facing Columbus at home on Jan. 22.

The four-match winning streak ties for the longest in franchise history. Omaha has never won five or more in a row.

It is also the seventh time in franchise history the Supernovas have won four straight.

Omaha's three blocks Thursday are the fewest in franchise history.

Set 1: The Supernovas earned an early lead off a Dallas service error and an Onabanjo middle kill. Londot tooled the block for her first kill of the night. Nuneviller and Cooper traded kills with Maldonado Diaz, but the Mexican National Team member sparked a 3-0 run with a pair of kills plus a Colyer termination. Nuneviller snapped the run with a kill, but rookie Malaya Jones tipped her way to another point to put the Pulse ahead 8-7 at the first timeout. Omaha fired out of the stoppage on a 5-1 run, targeting Maldonado Diaz in serve receive. Londot and Cooper tallied kills and Onabanjo put down an overpass to force a Pulse timeout at 12-9 Supernovas. Dallas responded with kills from Jones and Maldonado Diaz, plus a block from veteran middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk. Back-to-back high-hand kills from Colyer tied the match at 14, but consecutive terminations from Nuneviller gave the Supernovas a 16-14 edge at the second media timeout. Tristin Savage won a joust against Nuneviller and Colyer rejected a Londot right-side attack to once again equal the set. Londot answered with her third kill and a Reinhardt overpass kill forced another Dallas timeout at 18-16 Supernovas. Cooper extended the run with a kill, but Savage ended the momentum with a middle termination. Reinhardt put away a quick set from Hilley, but a pair of Omaha errors made it a one-point set. Cooper and Kaylee Cox exchanged kills before Nuneviller sided out for a 23-21 Supernovas lead. Onabanjo's first ace of the season gave Omaha set point, but Colyer kept things alive. Nuneviller tooled the block on an out-of-system swing to secure a 25-22 opening-set win.

Nuneviller led the attack with six kills (.375) as Omaha hit .381 with Onabanjo's lone ace. The Pulse kept pace at .364 with two blocks and a team-high six kills from Colyer.

Set 2: Cooper got things started again for Omaha, but three straight Dallas points put the Pulse ahead 3-1. Londot terminated from the right side before Onabanjo converted middle sets from Hilley for a pair of kills. The Supernovas took advantage of a couple Pulse errors to tie the set at 6. Londot secured another kill and Nuneviller slammed down an overpass for a 9-7 lead. Maldonado Diaz broke up the run and started one for Dallas, and former Supernova Kelsie Payne found the floor with a pair of tips to give the Pulse a 10-9 advantage. Londot and Colyer traded points before Londot found her groove with back-to-back kills. A throw violation on Van Buskirk gave Omaha another point and Cooper capped the 4-0 run with a kill to force a Pulse timeout at 14-11. Maldonado Diaz and Payne terminated out of the timeout, but Onabanjo and Cooper responded with consecutive points to give the Supernovas a 16-13 lead at the media timeout. Cooper put away another swing and Londot followed with a kill to make it 19-15. Back-to-back Pulse points, including a Colyer block, cut the deficit to two. Nuneviller sided out before Londot strung together four straight points with two kills and a block for a commanding 23-17 cushion. Payne snapped the run, but Londot gave Omaha set point before Nuneviller's ace sealed a 25-18 win.

Omaha hit .516 in the set as Londot posted nine kills on a .500 clip with one team ace and one block. The Pulse hit .323 with one block, led by Maldonado Diaz's five kills on nine swings with no errors.

Set 3: Payne scored the first point for Dallas, but back-to-back errors and a Cooper kill gave Omaha an early 3-1 lead. Cooper later broke a 3-3 tie with her 11th kill of the night. The Pulse showcased their league-leading defense during a 4-0 run, highlighted by a Payne ace and block, to take a 7-4 lead. Hilley sided out with a setter dump and Cooper followed with a back-row kill. Hilley then blocked Colyer and the No. 1 overall pick sent an attack wide to give Omaha an 8-7 advantage at the first media timeout. Van Buskirk stuffed another Omaha attack, but Valentín-Anderson answered with a setter dump and Nuneviller followed with an inside kill. Londot pounded a line shot and a stretch of Pulse errors gave the Supernovas a 14-12 lead, forcing a Dallas timeout. The Pulse let another ball drop to extend the run to 5-1 before Colyer sided out with a one-on-one win against Londot. Hilley sent the match to the second media timeout at 16-13 with her second kill of the set. Londot kept the pressure on with an ace. Payne sent the next attack into the stands, prompting another Pulse timeout at 18-13. Cooper found the floor on a tip, but Dallas surged with a 3-0 run to cut the deficit to 19-17. Nuneviller and Londot traded kills with the Pulse before a Colyer termination trimmed the lead to 22-21 and forced an Omaha timeout. Cooper continued her strong night with another kill. Onabanjo answered after a Pulse point, but Maldonado Diaz increased the pressure with a sideout. A Londot throw found the floor to close out a 25-23 set, giving the Supernovas the sweep and their fourth straight win.

Omaha finished the set hitting .297 with two blocks and one ace from Londot. Cooper led the offense with five kills. The Pulse hit .256 and matched Omaha with two blocks and one ace. Maldonado Diaz recorded seven kills on a .545 clip.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.