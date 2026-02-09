Valkyries Come up Short in Five-Set Thriller against Omaha

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, reigning 2025 Major League Volleyball champions, battled through another five-set thriller Sunday night but ultimately fell to the Omaha Supernovas, 2-3 (18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 9-15).

Orlando continued to navigate lineup adjustments, rolling out a second straight new starting group with Hannah Pukis taking over at setter in place of Chompoo Guedpard, and Kaz Brown returning after missing the previous three matches. The Valkyries fell behind early in set one, trailing by four before Omaha widened the gap to eight. Orlando would drop the opening frame, but Hannah Maddux stayed consistent from her last outing, posting seven kills on a .600 clip in the set.

The Valkyries would find their footing in the second. After recording zero blocks in the first frame, Orlando turned It around slowing one of the league's most efficient offenses down. Kaz Brown and Hannah Maddux anchored that effort, consistently getting touches at the net, with Maddux finishing with two blocks in the set and four all together. Omaha, which entered the match ranked second in the league offensively, was held to a .159 hitting percentage over the middle portion of the match.

The Supernovas would adjust to Orlando's aggressive pursuit on offense, really making it difficult for Hannah Maddux to put the ball on the floor, as she was held to three kills, hitting .000. Bre Kelley would step up big for Maddux, as Kelley recorded one block and three kills on a .600 hitting percentage, helping Orlando take a 2-1 match lead.

Facing a 2-1 deficit, Omaha had a response. League points leader Brooke Nuneviller had been largely contained through the first three sets, limited to eight kills, but Reagan Cooper delivered when it mattered most. Cooper caught fire with eight kills on a .538 hitting percentage, powering a run the Valkyries couldn't overcome as Omaha claimed the fourth set, 25-18.

In the decisive fifth set, Omaha seized control early, opening an 8-1 cushion that proved decisive. Brooke Nuneviller found her rhythm late, tallying five kills, while rookie middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt recorded seven digs, suffocating any move Orlando made. The Valkyries mounted a late 5-0 surge to make the score 8-6, but the early deficit was too much to overcome as the Supernovas closed out the match, 15-9, to secure the road win.

Notes:

Orlando outblocked Omaha 11-10

Hannah Maddux notched her second double-double of the season

Bre Kelley finished with eight kills, hitting .412

Next Match: Orlando Valkyries (5-4) at Indy Ignite (6-1) | Friday, February 13, 7:00 p.m. ET | Fishers Event Center | Roku Channel







