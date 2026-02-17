Diaz First Dallas Player to Capture MLV Weekly Award

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







Following two key road victories, Sofia Maldonado Diaz is the first player in Dallas Pulse history to be named Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports. The outside hitter turned in two outstanding performances to help Dallas extend its win streak to three in a row.

In her first outing of the week, the native of Guadalajara, Mexico set team and career highs with 31 points and 30 kills in a 3-2 victory at Omaha. She finished with a .312 hitting percentage in the match and tied for the second-most kills in MLV history. Only one player in league history has had more kills in any match.

Diaz followed that effort with 17 points, 16 kills and a .387 hitting mark in a 3-0 road sweep at Columbus. She added five digs while leading all players in kills. For the week, she totaled 48 points, 46 kills, with a .400 hitting percentage plus seven digs while starting every set in both matches.

The Pulse returns to action on Thursday, February 19, when they host the Indy Ignite in a battle for first place. Fans interested in tickets to the match - or any match in Major League Volleyball - can purchase them on the Dallas PULSE website or via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 17, 2026

Diaz First Dallas Player to Capture MLV Weekly Award - Dallas Pulse

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.